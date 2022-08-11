Florida parents charged with murder in ‘one of the worst cases of child abuse’

<!–

A Florida couple arrested after their six-year-old son was found unconscious in a toilet have been charged with murdering the child and child abuse of their five other children.

Bianca Blaise, 25, and Larry Rhodes Jr., 22, were labeled “monsters” and “savages” by Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez in a case Lopez described as “one of the worst child abuse cases in Osceola County history.” , and the worst’ he had ever seen.

Charges for abuse and murder include murder, aggravated manslaughter, aggravated child abuse and child neglect.

The six-year-old was killed by blunt force trauma to the head and abdomen, police said, in addition to a brain hemorrhage and a ruptured liver.

Both parents were angry because the child drank from the toilet when the mother started the beatings before the father started beating with a closed fist.

Police found a bloodied shoe in the motel room that was used to beat the children

Both parents let their children stand with their noses against the walls of the motel room as punishment

Larry Rhodes Jr., 22, and Bianca Blaise, 25, lived in the Kissimmee motel room with their five children and eight others

Blaise told police that Rhodes was off his schizophrenia medication and insisted that he was the only one to beat the children, although Lopez told reporters Blaise was equally responsible for both the death and child abuse.

The surviving children, ages 5, 4, 2 and 10, looked abused, malnourished and covered in both old and fresh bruises and cuts, Lopez added.

“It was immediately clear that the other children were also victims of child abuse,” he said.

Investigators responding to the first July 5 call to police found marks on the children that matched the bottom of a sandal.

A bloodied shoe was later found in the motel room where the family lived, which police say was used to punish the children for misconduct.

There were several blood spatters along the walls in the living space, indicating that the children were forced to face the wall while being beaten.

A boy was found with bruises under both eyes, lacerations to his lip and chin, burns to the neck and leg, scars and scratches on his chest and marks on his back, the arrest report said.

Blaise claimed that the black eyes were the result of an argument between the siblings, while everything else was done by the father.

Walls in the motel room were covered in several blood spatters, indicating that each of the children had to stand against the wall as punishment

“It was horrible, imagine being beaten so much that there’s blood left behind,” Lopez said.

‘They were savages. We got there in time to get the other children of these monsters, and hopefully they never see these people again and get a hefty punishment.’

The family had previously lived in Fort Myers, Florida, before moving to the Knights Inn, a two-bed motel room, in Kissimmee, Florida. They lived in the room with eight other people, including the children.

None of the children were in school and none of them had any social contacts outside the home.

All surviving children have since been placed in the same foster home.

“We were able to take these kids from these monsters and hopefully they’ll never see them again,” Lopez said.