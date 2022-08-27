Florida newlywed, 34, is arrested for trying to solicit a prostitute on his HONEYMOON

<!–

A Florida man was arrested on his honeymoon after responding to an ad for a prostitute, but arrived at the hotel to find a detective waiting for him instead.

Paul Turovsky, a 34-year-old businessman who Local media said was based in Fort Myers, was honeymooning in Tampa after his wedding on July 15.

His new bride fell asleep, so Turovsky started looking for a prostitute online.

Unbeknownst to him, Hillsborough County sheriffs were conducting a covert operation to tackle human trafficking, sex with minors and prostitution.

Turovsky is believed to have tried to recruit an adult prostitute.

When he arrived at the Hyatt hotel at 2900 Bayport Drive in Tampa, he was handcuffed. The date of his arrest has not been released, but it came during a months-long operation that police said had tied several underpants.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said, “The only question here was, was it too late as a wedding guest to get back the gifts they gave?”

It is unclear whether he will remain married.

Turovsky was one of 176 men arrested in the stabbing.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister sees the arrests announced

Hillsborough County Sheriffs Arrested 176 Men in Stabbing Operation

Detectives also found two missing teens, ages 16 and 17, who had traveled from Massachusetts to Tampa with two of the suspects.

One was found with an adult sleeping in a vehicle at a supermarket, and the other was found in a hotel with one of the alleged traffickers, Chronister said.

“We believe that these two individuals, these two men, are responsible for the trafficking of many more women,” Chronister said.

“I can’t say more without jeopardizing the investigation.”

The girls have been remanded in custody and will be reunited with their parents.