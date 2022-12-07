Florida mom dies of burns after pouring gasoline on backyard fire

[noscript_1]

A mother of five has died after sustaining injuries from a horrifying backyard fire after spewing gas on an active fire to get rid of mosquitoes.

Nicole Foltz, 38, died last month from burns that covered most of her body after she started a fire with her husband Jeff in their Tarpon Springs, Florida, backyard.

The mother was spending time with her children and friends when the accident occurred on November 14.

Nicole attempted to relight the extinguishing fire with gasoline when her husband briefly ran in, but ended up severely burning herself and their 11-year-old son. She tragically died three days later at the hospital.

She was the mother of five children. Her 11-year-old son was also injured in the fire. Her husband, Jeff, had entered her house for a second when she put the gas on the fire.

Jeff posted a photo holding Nicole’s bandaged arm on Facebook in a simple tribute post.

Jeff said that he is on a path of recovery and healing after the death of his wife.

“He put another log on the fire,” Jeff told WFTS. “She poured the gas into it, and she ignited and exploded the canister in her hands, causing her to run in a panic.” In fact, she stopped, dropped, and rolled like you’re supposed to.

“We are on the road to recovery and healing in so many ways,” Jeff wrote on November 23. “I am usually a man of many words, but my grief leaves me speechless. She is truly missed in so many ways.

Nicole’s son is actively recovering from second and third degree burns after spending 12 days in the hospital. Jeff said that he hasn’t left his side.

I am grateful for all the love and sometimes overwhelming support that I know is needed.

The 11-year-old boy was wearing a jacket the night of the fire that was completely damaged by the fire. But Jeff later came across the anime shirt the boy was wearing when the incident occurred and noted that he was in perfect shape.

“This is truly amazing while walking through our backyard for the first time today. I came across this and cried. This shirt is the one my son was wearing the night of the fire,” Jeff wrote.

‘This is his favorite T-shirt that his mother bought him over the summer. I ask how one did not burn or burn. The jacket she was wearing fell apart and basically completely burned her arms and face, but she didn’t burn this shirt. Sometimes I am now left with questions of how. He is so happy to know that he has this shirt that he can treasure forever like me.

Jeff and Nicole have been married since October 2020, according to their Facebook page.

Pictured: The t-shirt the 11-year-old girl was wearing on the night of the fire.

Nicole worked at the Tarpon Tavern and was remembered by her co-workers as a “devoted wife”.

Nicole worked at the Tarpon Tavern and was remembered by her co-workers as a ‘devoted wife’ and hard worker.

“She always put a smile on everyone’s face,” owner Ania Bozena told Fox 13. “She absolutely loved her job where everyone adored her not only for her hard work but also for her personality and friendship.”

“She was a devoted wife to her amazing husband Jeff. But she, most of all, she was a great mother who always put her family first… we miss her terribly.”

Nicole’s co-workers helped organize a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover funeral costs and ongoing hospital bills for her 11-year-old son.

As of Wednesday morning, more than $26,000 had been raised.