Florida middle school math teacher fired after he gave students’ cruel names including Oompa Loompa

A Florida high school math teacher was fired after he strangled students and gave them cruel nicknames, such as “Four Eyes,” “Oompa Loompa” and “Beavis.”

Victor Lopez, 49, of Boynton Beach, was fired from Loggers’ Run Middle School on Wednesday after investigations revealed he had behaved “inappropriately” with 16 students.

Twelve of the 16 students reported having had inappropriate physical contact, WPTV reported. Eight of the 16 students also reportedly received inappropriate comments or jokes that they did not find funny.

The teacher started at the school in September.

Lopez – who has worked for the district for 16 years without incident – has been suspended unpaid and will be officially terminated on Oct. 18 if he does not file a written appeal.

The investigation began around September 1 after a student complained to his mother that Lopez had pulled his ear in class in late August. The Palm Beach Post.

He also reportedly showed his mother a video of Lopez beating the student with a yardstick, the Post reported.

Within days of reporting the incident, school police were able to identify three other victims who had been hit with a yardstick by Lopez.

He allegedly called many students cruel names, including Four-Eyes, Oompa Loompas, Beavis, Oprah and Will Smith, the investigative report said.

He told an HR manager that the only thing he ‘should be questioned about is my sarcasm’

The student had started recording the interaction with Lopez on his school-issued laptop because he expected the blow when he told them his teacher hadn’t finished homework yet, he told the researchers. He said he was ashamed of the interaction.

The student also told authorities that Lopez often did this, saying that the measure with blue tape on the end was used to hit students.

Lopez was described as ‘aggressive ‘tapping’ [the student] on the inner arm, then immediately ‘tap’ it a little lighter in the upper arm.’

Another student told investigators that he ran from his chair when he saw the teacher approach him with a raised ruler because he “had seen Lopez hit other students with the ruler and he was scared.”

Another student said Lopez noticed him after translating for Portuguese-speaking students because “Lopez thinks they’re socializing.” The same student also said he was hit twice in the leg with a ruler for answering a question incorrectly.

The math teacher admitted to researchers that he did use a yardstick in his class, but said he was just “tapping” them with it, according to the research report, viewed by The Palm Beach Post.

In addition, he would have violently grabbed a student by the neck on August 31, according to the Post reported by a colleague.

The interaction, which was reportedly captured on surveillance footage, showed Lopez dropping his hand when the other teacher appeared.

The student told investigators that Lopez was angry with her for choosing to use the toilet in a bathroom further away and when she tried to explain why he told her to “shut up,” the Post reported.

He then allegedly grabbed her by the neck and walked her to a closer bathroom.

Although she was injured, she said his grip “hurted a little.” She also said she sometimes saw Lopez hit her classmates and said it happened when he was angry or joking.

The school board (pictured) gave him an unpaid suspension and he will be officially terminated on October 15 if he doesn’t appeal the decision

Law enforcement officers charged him with punishment for the incidents, but the prosecution declined to prosecute, The Palm Beach Post reported.

In a June 11 email, Lopez wrote to an HR representative, “Frankly, the only thing I should be questioned about is my sarcasm.

“The difference this year is that I made a conscious effort to use methods that make students feel safe and cared for, and I created an atmosphere where kids really wanted to learn…with an authentic feel.”

DailyMail.com has attempted to contact Lopez for comment. It’s unclear if he plans to appeal the school board’s decision.