Florida man pulls off $120 bank heist armed with a FINGER GUN tucked underneath his shirt 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A vagrant managed to pull off a daring bank robbery with just a finger gun hidden under his shirt – until he was arrested moments after fleeing.

Florida man Paul James Sinclair, 56, is said to have walked into a Chase Bank branch in Seminole, Tampa Bay region, shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, October 10, and approached the teller.

With what appeared to be a gun pressed against the inside of his shirt, he demanded bank teller Desiree Stefanik hand over cash.

As Stefanik opened her bank drawer, Sinclair warned her ‘not to push any buttons’ while he waited to see if she would agree to his demands.

The teller took the money out of the drawer and handed it all to Sinclair — all $120 of it — before the robber escaped.

‘The suspect, Paul Sinclair, entered the Chase bank located at 10755 Starkey Road where he approached bank teller/victim Desiree Stefanik with his hand under his shirt and made a gun shape with his fingers,’ police allege.

Paul James Sinclair, 56, is said to have robbed a Chase bank in Florida of $120 armed with only a finger gun pressed against the underside of his shirt

He entered the bank Monday lunchtime and demanded bank teller Desiree Stefanik hand over cash, warning her ‘not to push any buttons’

“The suspect then demanded Desiree give him money from her bank drawer and advised her not to press any buttons while he waited for her to open her drawer.”

Sinclair was arrested at 1:36 p.m. and charged with robbery. Described as ‘transient,’ he is being held in the county jail after failing to post $10,000 bail on the crime.

The charging document notes that no weapon was seized from Sinclair when he was arrested.

Last year, there were 1,724 bank robberies in the United States involving 2,469 bank robbers, according to the FBI.

But only three percent involved the use of violence, with the vast majority being non-violent crimes.

Most used a note to make the claim, although the threat of violence was present about a third of the time.

Three people were killed in bank robberies last year, two of whom were security guards.

The biggest money theft ever in the United States was the Dunbar armed robbery in 1997, where six men got away with grabbing $18.9 million from the safe at the Dunbar facility in Los Angeles.

Inside man Allen Pace, a security inspector for the Dunbar Armored trucking company, recruited five childhood friends to help him break in, ambush the two guards on their lunch break and load the loot into a U-Haul.

They almost got away with it – except one robber got sloppy and loaned some of the stolen cash to a friend without removing the original money straps.