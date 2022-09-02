Florida man is charged with leaving dead animals at memorial to Parkland victims

A Florida man with terrifying facial tattoos who appears to be morbidly obsessed with school shootings has been accused of leaving several dead animals at a memorial to the 17 victims of the Parkland massacre, officials said Friday.

Robert Mondragon, 29, is being held without bail on three charges for damaging a monument after allegedly leaving animal carcasses outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Broward County Sheriff’s Investigators described Mondragon as a novice school shooter who obsessively researched past shootings and followed the steps of Parkland gunman Nicholas Cruz outside the Parkland school.

Police said Mondragon’s macabre facial tattoos resemble those of the fictional Tate Langdon school shooting character in the first season of American Horror Story, which was inspired by the real-life Columbine High School massacre.

In the first incident on the night of July 20, police said Mondragon placed a dead, cut open duck on the bench that forms part of the memorial garden outside Parkland School to commemorate the victims of the February 14, 2018 massacre.

The next night, Mondragon left a dead raccoon on the couch, and on July 31, he left a dead possum, researchers said.

After he was identified as a suspect, a sheriff’s deputy pulled him over and found blood and feathers in his car. He allegedly told the sheriff’s deputy that he kept a dead bird in his car because he liked the smell.

Mondragon was arrested on August 5 and is also being held for violation of probation on a previous battery and indecent exposure conviction.

In the earlier case, he was convicted of approaching a woman and exposing himself and biting a police officer who responded.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a news conference Friday that Mondragon had done numerous computer searches for old school shootings, leading him to fear Mondragon was planning one of his own.

Police say Mondragon went down the same path as Nickolas Cruz (seen Friday) when he tried to escape after killing 17 people in 2018

Mondragon’s online investigation included searches for ways to break into steel doors, pipe bombs, past school shooters and shootings involving multiple victims, the sheriff said.

“He fits any classification that’s coming,” Tony said, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “We’ve been lucky, and luck isn’t a strategy.”

Tony said video footage shows Mondragon “literally walking the same path as the previous shooter” in Parkland, following the path Cruz took from high school to a nearby Walmart after killing 17 people.

Court records show that Mondragon was kept separate from other inmates in the district jail because of “pervasive and persistent mental health problems.”

Tony called him the “most serious person we were able to arrest and get off the street.”

State records show authorities seized weapons from Mondragon in 2018 under the state’s so-called red flag law.

A memorial to the victims can be seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

That law, passed after the Stoneman Douglas shooting, allows law enforcement officers to seek court authorization to seize firearms from people that can be shown to pose a danger to themselves or others.

The injunction in Mondragon’s case cited nine separate incidents over the course of several years, including an incident in 2014 where he stitched up his own mouth with a needle and thread.

The protection order also details Mondragon’s social media posts referring to “pulling a Columbine,” a clear reference to the infamous 1999 Colorado school massacre.

Andrew Coffey, Mondragon’s attorney, said Mondragon had “a difficult and traumatic childhood.”

He said Mondragon was the child victim of a crime now pending trial, but he declined to provide details.