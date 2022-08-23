Florida man gets five years in prison for trying to defraud Matt Gaetz and his family

<!–

Florida man Stephen Alford was sentenced Tuesday to 63 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to telephone fraud amid a bizarre plot to attempt to assassinate Rep. Matt Gaetz and a promise to try to get a presidential pardon.

Alford, 62, pleaded guilty to fraud in the complicated scheme last year. According to the indictment, he approached Don Gaetz, the wealthy father of the Trump loyalist lawmaker, after learning of a Justice Department investigation into alleged sex trafficking.

Gaetz denies wrongdoing and no charges have been filed against him.

The sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Alford requested $25 million from Don Gaetz to fund an effort to free Robert Levinson, who disappeared in Iran years ago, and said he would help get a pardon from President Joe Biden for Rep. gaetz.

He framed the Levinson issue as a rescue attempt, dubbed “Project Homecoming.”

Levinson is a former FBI agent who disappeared in Iran in 2007 after traveling there as a private investigator and being taken hostage. Alford claimed he had “proof of life.”

the legislator revealed the shakedown in a March 2021 appearance on Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s prime time show.

“What’s happening is extortion from me and my family,” Gaetz told the host.

“The FBI and the Justice Department were so concerned about this attempted extortion of a member of Congress that they asked my father to wear a cord, which he did to the former Justice Department official,” he said. he.

Carlson called the gig, where Gaetz claimed there were people at DOJ trying to smear me, and brought up another alleged shakedown incident, “one of the weirdest interviews I’ve ever had.” But Gaetz’s account of the plan finally held up.

Gaetz tweeted about it on March 30, 2021.

“In recent weeks, my family and I have been the victims of an organized criminal extortion in which a former DOJ official demanded $25 million while threatening to smear my name. We have been cooperating with federal authorities on this matter,” he wrote.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) revealed the schedule on TV and on Twitter

It came as the FBI was investigating Gaetz in an alleged sex trafficking investigation. Gaetz denies wrongdoing. Former Seminole County, Florida, tax collector Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to trafficking a 17-year-old girl and provided information to the government about Gaetz

According to the indictment against Alford, during the shakedown attempt, he “falsely represented” that Biden will “strongly consider pardon” or “order the Justice Department to end all investigations” of the Republican congressman, identified as “family member A.”

Alford later admitted he didn’t have that assurance.

In May 2021, Gaetz employee Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to trafficking a 17-year-old girl and provided information to the government about the legislature, the Washington Post reported.

Don Gaetz is the former president of the Florida Senate.