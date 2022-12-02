Florida man fatally stabbing mom because she ‘never forced him to be a woman’

<!–

A Florida man had a bizarre reason when he admitted to killing his mother by stabbing her repeatedly.

Matthew Sisley, 21, told a detective his mother ‘never pushed’ [him] to be a man” when asked why he killed her.

The incident occurred around 4:13 p.m. on Nov. 29 when Osceola County deputies received a report of a possible stabbing in the city of Kissimmee.

Deputies responded to a house on Myrtle Oak Lane and Oak Hill Trail, according to Sheriff Marcos Lopez.

When they arrived, authorities said they found an unidentified woman dead on the living room floor and another with severe cuts on her hands.

Sisley, when he was found ‘a short distance’ from the stabbing with blood on his hands.

He confessed to both intentionally stabbing his mother and accidentally stabbing his sister.

Soon after, he was interviewed by detectives about the murder.

Sisley was asked, “Do you think your mother deserved to be stabbed?”

He replied, “Yes.”

When asked why, Sisley said, “Because she never pushed me to be a man.”

He didn’t elaborate on what that meant or why it led him to stab and kill her.

The detective then asked him if he regretted what he had done.

Sisley replied, “No. I would do it again.’

He was jailed shortly afterwards and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Further charges are pending. The sheriff’s department clarified that this was an isolated incident.

Sisley appeared before a judge on Wednesday, where the state filed a request for pre-trial detention WESH.

The judge said, “So I’m going to hold him, no bail.” Will be set for pre-trial detention … conditions in case no return to the crime scene, no contact with victims or witnesses, no weapons of any kind.’

Miguel Cabrera, a neighbor of the family, was asked what he had seen and told News 6“I saw my neighbor, the lady, come out of the house screaming like, ‘Help, help, help,’ with her hands here, holding her belly, her hands full of blood,” Cabrera said.

Lopez noted that there was no history of domestic violence or previous calls from the house.