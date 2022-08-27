Florida man convicted attempted murder sexual assault of ex-wife he grilled court represent himself

A man accused of kidnapping and raping his ex-wife while holding her hostage for two days during a campaign of abuse has been found guilty of all 11 charges he faced, including attempted murder.

A jury found Trevor Summers, 45, guilty Friday night after the case in which he acted as his own attorney and was able to harass his wife by questioning her on the witness stand. He stood unmoved as the sentences were returned.

Earlier on Friday, Summers declined to testify in his own defense and unsuccessfully tried to get a judge to dismiss the case.

Summers had previously fired a number of lawyers in the March 2017 case.

He made headlines earlier this week after he was able to confront his former wife Alisa Mathewson about the horrific attack he inflicted on her five years ago.

On Friday morning, Summers got into an argument with Judge Christopher C. Sabella over the law as he tried to file his request for acquittal.

While trying to plead his case for acquittal, Summers noted that “sex doesn’t mean much” to his ex-wife.

“I mean, that doesn’t mean someone in that position can’t be sexually assaulted just because sex doesn’t mean much to her,” the judge said.

Summers appeared to show no reaction when the verdict was announced Friday.

Earlier this week, Summers, who was representing himself in court in Hillsborough County, Florida, fired a series of questions at his former wife, 42-year-old Alisa Mathewson, in a tearful cross-examination.

Mathewson, who had accused him of violence and rape, told how Summers, with whom she shares five children, ambushed and raped her in her sleep after breaking into her home on March 11, 2017.

He then choked his ex-wife with a pillow until she passed out and tried to strangle her with a rope.

She was then physically assaulted during a kidnapping for two days.

The couple lived in different houses – because at the time they were estranged from each other and were divorcing.

Three of their children were sleeping in the house at the time, and their oldest daughter, who was 14, testified how her father tricked her into leaving a window open through which Summers could enter the house.

Summers told how Summers snuck into her house from Tuesday to Wednesday morning, a week in March 2017. Two of her younger children were in bed with her while their 14-year-old daughter lay on the couch.

When her “abusive” ex-husband asked her if he forced her to have sex with him, Mathewson told the court: “You broke into my house in the middle of the night while I was sleeping, attacked and tied me up! ‘

‘I take that as yes, you threatened me to have sex with you! Yes!’

Keeping her emotions in check, the ex-wife added: “Before she had sex, you pushed me, held me, tied me up, attacked me and broke into my house when I was sleeping.” . ! You raped me!’

The defendant then asked, “So you call it rape?”

She replied, ‘It is. That’s the definition of rape: entering someone’s house and attacking and tying them up and then having sex with them! That’s the definition of rape.’

The court heard that Summers used Christmas lights to tie her to the bed frame.

On Wednesday, during the morning break, Summers made a plea to Judge Christopher C. Sabella to represent himself during the latter part of the trial — when his lawyers would normally cross-examine the victim.

The judge warned that he did not consider this a ‘sensible’ decision – but eventually granted his request. He said Summers couldn’t approach her while she was in the stands.

During the horrific two-day ordeal in 2017, the screaming Mathewson was tied up and forced into a car while her ex-husband drove through several counties, the trial heard.

At one point, she said she tried to escape while he stopped in a parking lot at Walgreens, but he forced her back into the vehicle and slit one of her wrists as punishment.

A Walgreens employee witnessed the ordeal and called 911 at the time.

The ex-wife claims he took her to a field in Manatee County, Florida, to hide from law enforcement, but the Summers were out of food and water. He was also supposed to take her on a chartered boat, but instead took her to a “safe house,” she said.

After an argument in the car, Summer then began to “strangle his ex-wife with a rope,” but Mathewson was able to get him off, despite her hands being tied.

According to the public prosecutor, it was at that moment that the kidnapped ex-wife saw a police car.

Seeing the unmarked police car, Summers grabbed the same razor blade he cut her wrist with and began to slit his own throat, saying, “This is what love is. I lay down my life for you. You don’t deserve this.’

Mathewson remembered the bloody ordeal — and said she begged him to stop.

He said he would cut the ropes from her, but she was able to get her hand out of the loop as police surrounded the car.

She testified: “And at this time, the police surrounded the vehicle. My door opened. I was grabbed and taken out.’