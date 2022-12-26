Florida man arrested for hitting his roommate’s pet RACCOON with a hammer

A Florida man has been arrested after beating his roommate’s pet raccoon with a hammer and threatening to kill a neighbor while holding a sewing needle to its neck.

Tevin Keason Williams, 31, was arrested December 14 in Lake County after he jumped off his scooter and allegedly began hitting his roommate’s vehicle when he got home around 5 p.m.

Williams then yelled “I’m going to kill you” at her roommate and threw a hammer at her before she could escape, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Law and Crime.

The woman, who has not been identified, was able to run to a neighbor’s house for help. Once there, the neighbor said that Williams had earlier threatened to kill him and had confessed that he had beaten the raccoon. It is not clear if the animal survived.

He was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated animal cruelty.

Williams’ roommate claimed she had arrived at her Lake County home when she was greeted by the suspect who was hitting her car.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested Williams. An officer walked through the house and found the hammer near his roommate’s car.

The raccoon was then found still breathing in the grass at the rear of the house, near its outside kennel.

“A few feet from the raccoon, I observed a blue carpet with what appeared to be a stain of the animal’s blood,” the arrest affidavit read.

After interviewing a male neighbor, police were told Williams approached him before his roommate caught him and threatened to kill him with a needle.

The neighbor, who had been sitting on his porch, got up to go inside.

Williams followed him and later confessed that he had “killed the raccoon by hitting it with a hammer and shooting the animal with a BB gun.”

The neighbor was uninjured and a witness confirmed that he saw Williams threaten the man.

Williams was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated animal cruelty before posting bail three days later for $6,000.

A restraining order was issued between Williams and the victims saying she must stay 500 feet away from them and not contact them.