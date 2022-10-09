Florida man arrested after homeless family of 5 shot at while sleeping in car, pregnant mom shot

Christopher Stamat Jr., 21, was taken into custody Saturday and charged with six felonies, including attempted first-degree murder

Florida police have arrested a man accused of shooting a family sleeping in their car, including a pregnant woman.

Tampa police arrested Christopher Stamat Jr., 21, on Saturday in connection with the shooting that happened around 4:30 a.m. Oct. 5.

Stamat allegedly shot the pregnant mother in the head, causing her non-life-threatening injuries.

Stamat, who is being held without bond, faces six charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of shooting into a vehicle.

In a news conference Sunday morning, Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor said she revealed how police arrested Stamat on Saturday for possession of marijuana but was later released.

Christopher Stamat Jr., 21, didn’t say why he opened fire, but claimed he felt people were “stalking and following” him in cars, on bicycles and on foot

He was arrested again later that afternoon after pleading for the shooting, O’Connor explained.

“Our community as a whole can sleep more easily tonight, knowing that the suspect involved in this monstrous, indiscriminate act of violence is no longer free to prey upon innocent people,” O’Connor said.

“You take a gun and solve a family. We can’t really sit back and try to figure out the ‘why’ of that. There really isn’t any tolerance for that kind of behaviour.’

The shooting took place in a parking lot across from the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex in the Old West Tampa neighborhood.

Stamat was identified after police traced his 2012 BMW through surveillance footage from the crime scene.

His car was found in the garage of his girlfriend’s house, about three miles from the scene of the attack.

Police searched Stamat’s car and house after obtaining search warrants, after which they found an empty gun box for a 9mm pistol and empty casings matching those found at the crime scene.

O’Connor also said that the gun found by the police was not the one that Stamat allegedly used in the shooting.

The chief added that the door to his bedroom in which the casings were found requires fingerprint identification to open the door, “so there is no doubt that these casings belong to him,” she said.

Detectives searched Stamat’s vehicle and found an empty weapon chest for a 9mm pistol along with casings matching those found at the scene

Stamat already admitted that he was the only person who had recently used his car and that he was driving in the crime area on the morning of the shooting.

Stamat, who appeared to be obsessed with weightlifting and sports, did not give police a motive for the shooting, judging by the photos posted on his social media page, but told authorities he believed he was being stalked and followed, which his girlfriend also confirmed. Police.

The father, who is in his thirties, saw another car drive up and heard shots. He yelled for his wife, who is in her twenties, and their three children to go downstairs to avoid the bullets.

The mother, who is pregnant, was struck on the head and taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The children, a nine-year-old girl, a four-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl, were all unharmed in the shooting, according to police. The children now reside with other relatives in Florida.

The family is said to have lived in a rental car because a relative didn’t have room for them. They had lived outside of Florida for the past few months.

They had covered the windows of their car with clothing, making it difficult for the suspect to see who was inside.

Stamat is said to have fired more than a dozen shots before fleeing.

Police said there is currently no evidence of a link between Stamat and the victims.