Florida man accused of killing, incinerating ex had been arrested for choking her a year ago

The Florida bodybuilder arrested for killing his ex-wife and setting her body on fire had been arrested less than a year ago for choking and assaulting her.

Ian Christopher Baunach, 43, was arrested earlier this month in Florida on charges of murdering his ex-wife, Katie Baunach, 39, and burning her body in an oil drum.

In addition to murder charges in connection with Katie’s death, the retired Marine in Hendry County, Florida was indicted on 13 counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators found large amounts of steroids, which Ian admitted were his.

Ian Baunach, 43, is accused of killing his ex-wife Katie, 39, on September 29

Police found guns, silencers and human remains in Baunach’s house

Baunach, a former Marine, was a dedicated bodybuilder

Ian’s arrest in 2022 came less than a year after Katie was allegedly assaulted by her significant other.

On October 13, 2021, Ian was arrested for the murder and burning of Katie’s body, which allegedly happened when she went to pick up some of her belongings from his home.

Police were called and went to his home in LaBelle, 30 miles inland from Fort Myers, on Sept. 30, to find that he was not at home.

in a declaration of the Hendry County Clerk of Courts, Katie had called the police in October 2021 after alleging that her then-husband assaulted her during an argument.

Katie’s name has been removed from all documents related to the battery, but they refer to the victim as “his wife.”

The couple, who had two children together, had a verbal altercation over Katie’s use of a credit card to purchase fuel without Ian’s consent.

Documents show that the man confronted his wife in the kitchen about the purchase and then became furious. At one point, Ian grabbed Katie’s iPad and “broke it in half over the kitchen sink” during the argument.

He also took her phone from her and held it despite repeated attempts by her to get back.

An arrest warrant issued in November 2021 against Ian Baunach said the Florida man “knowingly and intentionally” obstructed “normal breathing or circulation of the blood” and posed a risk of “major bodily harm by applying pressure to her throat or her neck. ‘

The fight continued at the office of their Florida home, where he reportedly pushed his ex on a futon as she tried to reach for her phone. That’s when he started choking her until she got close to “loss of consciousness.”

After an undisclosed amount of time, Ian got rid of her, giving Katie a chance to break free. However, before she could escape from the office, the man reportedly grabbed Katie by her hair and threw her to the ground.

She eventually escaped to her nursery where she hid and called the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.

Despite evidence found by police at the scene, investigators said Katie had “redness around the neck” and that “the left side of her shirt was torn,” the woman said she did not want to press charges. Units on the ground also found scattered objects on the office floor, suggesting a struggle.

Katie was “asked about previous domestic violence issues with Ian, to which she became very emotional and resorted to simple nodding of her head to answer.”

She told investigators at the scene that she was “afraid for her life.”

The woman also requested guidance to a nearby domestic violence shelter, where she called past incidents of domestic violence “with difficulty.”

Baunach is pictured in uniform while in the US Marine Corps before the alleged murder

Ian fled the scene and an arrest warrant was later issued.

The arrest warrant stated that the 43-year-old “unlawfully committed a battery against a family member or relative.”

Documents issued in November 2021 went on to say that Ian "deliberately and intentionally" interfered with "normal breathing or circulation of the blood" and posed a risk of "major bodily harm by putting pressure on her throat or her neck".

The man was arrested and placed in the Hendry County Jail on a $25,000 bond, which he later posted.

A month later, however, the state of Florida moved to revoke his band after he “sent multiple emails to the victim” despite being ordered not to contact.

Baunach has reportedly admitted to killing Katie and burning his ex-wife’s body in an oil drum

However, the bond was not fully withdrawn, but increased by $25,000. Ian also deposited that amount, freeing himself from custody.

In December, the man pleaded innocent in December.

A month later, the charges were dropped by the prosecutor. His two bonds, each in the amount of $25,000, were waived.

Just months later, Ian allegedly murdered Katie and burned her body in an oil drum in the backyard of their Florida home.

Katie was last seen on Sept. 29 after her ex-husband told her she could come over to “pick up some of her personal items.”

An October 2021 affidavit reveals that Ian was charged with assault, most notably strangulation, for an incident that took place at the couple’s Florida home

She told the friend she would be back soon, but never returned.

The police were called and went to his house on September 30 to find that he was not there. Her car was parked outside.

When they returned shortly afterwards, they saw that the car had been moved and were given a search warrant to search the property – after Ian refused to let them in.

Inside the house, detectives found traces of a struggle and bloodstains, which he said came from groceries.

Katie Baunach’s engagement ring and wedding ring were found in a safe.

According to the indictment, officers also found an AR-15 upper receiver and 13 silencers in the safe, along with a Glock Model 27 .40 caliber handgun in a plastic bag on a bookshelf.

There were three rifles and a shotgun in an attic above the garage, and Baunach had another .40 caliber Glock with him.

The officers then found human remains outside.

According to court documents, “they discovered the fragment of a human lower jaw with an intact tooth in a fresh pyre, and discovered a fifty-gallon blue barrel near the pyre that reeked of rotting flesh.”

Ian, a bodybuilder, admitted to having a large amount of steroids in his house. The man was charged with 13 counts of possession of a controlled substance for the drugs

“Police discovered another fragment of human bone in the 50-gallon blue barrel. Law enforcement officers have discovered other suspected human bone fragments in the vicinity of the pyre.”

Baunach denied killing his ex-wife, telling them that there was no body and that she had disappeared.

He admitted that he had gotten into an argument with her, being “over another woman.”

Katie Baunach told friends she went to her ex’s house to pick up some things, but never returned

Baunach “admitted that he was angry that Katie Baunach had applied for and received a domestic violence warrant against him.”

He claimed he was going to sleep, and by the time he woke up in the morning, she was gone.

He said he then moved her car to the street.

“When asked about the blood found in the property, Baunach said he didn’t believe the officers.”

Baunach was taken into custody and charged with first degree murder; destruction/hiding of physical evidence, and cremation of a corpse 48 hours after death.

If convicted of first degree murder, he faces life or the death penalty.

According to the National Institute on Drug AbuseRepeated abuse or overdose of steroids can be a contributing factor to increased anger and violence.

“People who abuse anabolic steroids report more anger than non-users, as well as more fighting, verbal aggression and violence against their significant others, sometimes referred to as ‘roid rage,'” states NIDA.

