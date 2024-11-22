Police foil hammer-wielding mother who hunts two people before making gruesome discovery in bathtub

A hammer-wielding mother was arrested in Florida on charges that she drowned her 14-year-old daughter in the bathtub.

Kelsey Glover, 35, was arrested in Osceola County after police wrestled a hammer from her hands and found her daughter, Giselle, unconscious in the bathroom.

Glover allegedly held her daughter’s head underwater in the bathtub while the couple tried to hold her down, according to one of her other children and a roommate.

The unhinged mother then began attacking the child and roommate, chasing them around the house with a hammer before they could call 911, police say.

Her daughter was taken to hospital after police arrived, but did not survive.

Neighbors told us WSVN that although they did not know the family, they had seen law enforcement in the home before.

Glover had previously been charged with assault against the children’s father. Sheriff Marcos Lopez described her as uncooperative and did not know what started the tragic events.

The sheriff added that Glover did not appear to react to the news of her daughter’s death.

During a news conference, Sheriff Lopez said they were still seeking confirmation of her daughter’s cause of death.

“What happened to her is unimaginable, and we are committed to getting justice for Giselle,” Sheriff Lopez said, adding that the investigation remains ongoing.

A video later surfaced of Glover cursing at two journalists as she was escorted to a police car.

The first journalist could be heard asking Glover how she felt and if she was innocent, Glover turned her head to the journalist and said, “f*** you.”

The same journalist followed Glover and the two officers out of the building and asked what happened that morning, causing Glover to turn and make a face at her.

Glover was then asked by another reporter if she had anything to say about what she was accused of, to which Glover could be heard yelling “lying a** n*****,” and was put in the police car.

Glover is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery. Sheriff Lopez said once the cause of death is determined, more charges could be added.