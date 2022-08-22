Florida K-9 clamps down on backside of Dale Shrewsbury car thief following car chase as perp screams

<!–

A Florida car thief was chased by police during a wild drive through suburban homes, backyards and woods in the central state of Ocala.

Dale Shrewsbury, 35, is the alleged driver behind the wheel of the manic chase that led to several patrol cars trying to tackle him.

After the vehicle was pushed off the road, you could see him running, but he was unable to outrun the K-9 force officer named Jet, who clutched at his rear and dragged him to the ground. .

When officers finally caught up with him, Shrewsbury could be heard yelling and screaming to get the dog off his behind, but the officers refused until their suspect was firmly in handcuffs.

The chase began around 9:20 a.m. on Aug. 11 in central Florida’s Ocala City

The chase went through backyards, woods, gardens and narrow country roads

Dale Shrewsbury, 35, reportedly led police in a 21-minute car chase

The car was stolen around 8:30 a.m. on August 11 after the owner left the keys in the vehicle.

Shrewsbury seized an opportunity and would have jumped in the driver’s seat and fled.

Less than an hour later, the car was spotted by police who attempted to conduct a traffic stop and had Shrewsbury pull over.

The suspected driver ignored such requests and the chase began in earnest over many roads in the city of Ocala and Marion County.

Shrewsbury drove recklessly to escape capture and drove several cars off the road, including a patrol vehicle.

At one point, the vehicle drove through a garden gate and into a backyard

The suspect tried to evade arrest by driving the car on narrow country roads

You could then see him breaking through wooden garden gates and metal driveway gates before dashing through fields and backyards.

Miraculously, there was no one in their gardens or children playing outside at the time of the chase.

A tire pick was deployed, but Shrewsbury also managed to avoid it by going down a dirt road in a wooded area.

Ocala Police officers were unable to continue the chase through the woods because the trails were far too narrow for patrol vehicles.

The police were able to push the car off the road, after which he ran towards it

K-9 Officer Jet was able to catch up with the suspect and bit the man’s buttocks

He could be heard screaming on video while being placed in handcuffs

After coming out of the forest, Shrewsbury remained on the run from law enforcement as he drove through residential backyards and hit several wooden and metal fences.

The chase ended after 21 minutes when the police performed the PIT maneuver (pursuit intervention technique) which forces the car to turn 90 degrees and drift off the road.

After climbing out of the car, Shrewsbury ran, but was soon overtaken by the sharp K-9 Jet.

Video then saw the police dog chew Shrewsbury’s behind as the alleged car thief let out a scream.

Shrewsbury was arrested for car theft, hit and run and evasion, five counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage and driving with a recovered driver’s license.