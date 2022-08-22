Florida judge formally REJECTS government bid to keep entire Mar-a-Lago affidavit under deal

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The federal judge who considered pressure to unlock the affidavit reinforcing the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago issued an injunction Monday rejecting and disclosing government pressure to keep the entire document secret. his tendency to make at least some of the information public.

Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart in his new order rejects the government’s argument that “the current file justifies that the entire affidavit should be sealed.”

The judge instead calls for “tightening” what is made public and seeking the “least burdensome alternatives” — a stance that could reveal new information about the government’s investigation within days.

It came in an injunction in which the judge — who signed the FBI’s search warrant for parts of the former president’s home and golf club — said there’s a “significant chance” that opening it “would then allow the ongoing investigation.” obstructing by obstruction of justice and witnessing intimidation or retaliation.”

He also said it is likely that it would “damage legitimate privacy interests by directly disclosing the identity of the suspect and providing evidence that can be used to identify witnesses.”

A view of the Paul G. Rogers Federal Building and the U.S. Courthouse, before a federal judge holds a hearing on the motion to rescind the search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. August 18, 2022 . Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart issued a new injunction in the case on Monday

The judge delayed a final decision last week and told the government to come back with proposed redactions of the document.

But he rejected the DOJ’s claim that releasing an edited version would be essentially meaningless because of all the information that would be obscured. DOJ said in court last week that this would result in a document “without content that would meaningfully increase the public’s understanding.”

“I can’t say at this point that partial redactions will be so extensive as to lead to a pointless disclosure, but I might come to that conclusion eventually,” the judge said in the injunction, hedging.

The warrant comes as media organizations pressure a judge to reveal an affidavit predating the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump was outraged by the raid and has put forth a series of fundraising pleas. He did not intervene in the case, the judge noted

The judge issued the injunction following an intervention by media organizations

An armed Secret Service agent stands in front of the entrance to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, August 8, 2022.

US magistrate judge Bruce Reinhart told DOJ to propose editorials for Thursday

He also said the affidavit in its unedited form reveals “sources and methods” in the ongoing investigation.

Trump has been furious since the unprecedented raid, which also appeared to boost Trump against potential Republican rivals while sparking a series of fundraising pleas by the former president.

He noted that “neither former President Trump nor anyone else claiming to own the property has made a plea to take a stance on the interveners’ motions to unseal,” a stance that he said. some observers prevent Trump’s team from sitting at the table. during the editorial dispute.

Procedural documents unsealed last week described an “ongoing investigation” as investigators investigate possible obstruction of justice or possible violation of the Espionage Act, which includes sections on intentionally misusing or stealing government documents.

The New York Times on Saturday reported on the chaotic final days of Trump’s White House that came before federal authorities finally picked up 15 boxes of information from Mar-a-Lago. That came before the FBI raid this month.

Members of White House counsel had told the former White House chief of staff that about two dozen boxes of materials in the White House residence were to be turned over to the National Archives.

But top officials were busy resolving a range of issues, including a series of clems issued by Trump, including one to former aide Steve Bannon and one to Albert Pirro, the former husband of Fox News host Jeanine Pirro.

Meadows in his final weeks has also urged “federal law enforcement to release a folder of Crossfire Hurricane materials” from the Russia investigation, including texts by “FBI enthusiasts” Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, which is a fixation of Trump had become. .