Florida hurries to catch fast-spreading snail invasion

Officials in New Port Richey, a small town on the west coast of the US state of Florida, are scrambling to eradicate the giant African snail, an invasive species.



It may not be fast, but it’s big, hungry and fast at reproducing: The giant African snail, a potential health hazard to humans, has once again invaded the southern US state of Florida.

Jason Stanley, a biologist with the Florida Department of Agriculture, says the gastropod “feeds voraciously on more than 500 different species of plants.”

“We are concerned about its presence in our environment,” he told AFP.

Since June 23, employees of his agency have been combing the gardens of New Port Richey, a small town on Florida’s west coast where the invasive species has taken root.

A single giant African snail can lay up to 2,000 eggs a year, Stanley explains, which — combined with its appetite — could spell disaster for the state’s robust agricultural industry.

On a grassy patch of land in New Port Richey, Mellon, a yellow Labrador trained to smell the snails, walks with his handler.

He shoots under a tree and sniffs around in the grass. When Mellon finally finds a snail, he sits on top of it, as he was trained.

Florida authorities believe the snail, native to East Africa, was reintroduced to the state when someone brought it home as a pet.

Unlike other brown-tinged giant snails, this particular breed has white flesh.

Mellon, a yellow Labrador retriever trained to smell invasive giant African snails, teams up with his handler Lorenna Dewitz.



“These white phenotypes are very popular in the pet trade,” Stanley noted.

Thanks to the talents of Mellon and another snail-sniffing dog, more than 1,000 giant African snails have already been captured in Pasco County, where New Port Richey is located.

Authorities are also trying to eradicate the giant snails by applying metaldehyde, a pesticide harmless to humans and animals, the state said.

The Florida Department of Agriculture has established a quarantine zone within New Port Richey: No plants or other vegetation should be removed from the area to try to prevent the snails from spreading further.

Carries a harmful disease

“Another problem with this snail is that it carries rat lungworm, which can cause meningitis in humans,” Stanley added.

That type of parasite, found in the snails captured in Pasco County, enters the lungs of rats when they eat the snails and then spreads when the rodents cough.

Florida Department of Agriculture employees set up a bulletin board at an inspection site as they search for giant African snails in New Port Richey, Florida.



When a human ingests one of the worms, Stanley says, it usually goes to the brainstem, where it can cause meningitis.

Neighbor Jay Pasqua still can’t believe the commotion from the giant African snail.

In late June, a Department of Agriculture official came to his lawnmower sales and repair shop in New Port Richey to signal the presence of the invasive species.

“At first it was quite funny to see all the attention a snail was getting,” the 64-year-old told AFP.

“But (after) understanding the process of their growth, how they got here and what diseases and what problems they caused, it did become a concern at the time.”

Since then, he has found dozens of pests in his garden, although he hasn’t seen any for three days.

The giant African snail has been wiped out in other parts of Florida twice before, first in 1975 and then again in 2021.

Pasco County resident Jay Pasqua holds dead giant African snails he found in his backyard in New Port Richey, Florida.



The latter eradication campaign took place in Miami-Dade County and was the culmination of 10 years of effort at a cost of $23 million.

Stanley says he is optimistic that this time will be much easier.

“So far it’s isolated in one area, and we’re already investigating and treating this area. So we’re hopeful it won’t be here that long.”

Watch out, Pasco: Here come giant African land snails

