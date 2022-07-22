Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will give low-income families $450 from COVID relief funds

Tens of thousands of Florida families will receive $450 checks to help them cope with inflation that sparked Friday after the administration of Chief Executive Ron DeSantis announced it will use federal COVID relief funds to pay for the program.

Some 59,000 families are expected to benefit in time for the new school year.

“To offset the cost of rising inflation, especially as the new school year approaches, the state of Florida is giving you $450 for each child entrusted to your care,” reads a letter from DeSantis that goes out with the checks.

“This one-time payment can be used for everything from buying diapers to filling up at the pump.”

Florida has made it clear that it blames the Biden administration’s economic mismanagement for rising costs.

And it’s the latest example of how DeSantis — who is fighting for Florida reelection this way — has managed to get himself involved in the national debate as he sees a potential presidential run in 2024.

The money is part of a program called Hope Florida, leased by state first lady Casey DeSantis.

Her office recently announced that the checks would cost about $35 million, coming from the $1 billion the state received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“This one-time payment helps families hit by rising inflation prepare to send their children back to school,” said Laura Walthall of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Officials say families don’t have to request the payments and should arrive automatically by mail.

It comes after inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1 percent last month, driving interest rates high and raising fears of a recession.

The DeSantis administration has made it clear who it believes is to blame for rising costs

“Inflation is caused by the federal government printing money and spending with a deficit, which has happened at a record pace since COVID,” Christine Pushaw, a DeSantis spokesperson, wrote on Twitter.

Unlike our indebted federal government, the state of Florida has a budget surplus thanks to good management by @GovRonDeSantis. That money belongs to Floridians.”

DeSantis’s stance on a range of cultural war issues has made him a target for Democrats.

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris took on “so-called leaders” in Florida and neighboring Republican-led states for their stances on gun control, election security laws and abortion rights.

Without mentioning the Republican governor of the Sunshine State, Harris implicitly criticized DeSantis in a speech on his home turf in Orlando.

The vice president had addressed the Alpha Kappa Alpha National Convention, the first intercollegiate historically African-American sorority — which Harris had been a part of as a student at Howard University.

“There are, as always, forces standing in our way. Forces that oppose … even the most common sense proposals for gun safety,” Harris said.

“Forces including extremist, so-called leaders, who instead of extending rights, are working to curtail rights.”

And California Governor Gavin Newsom fueled his presidential rumors with a $105,000 ad purchase on Fox News reaching DeSantis.

“I urge all of you who live in Florida to join the fight — or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom,” Newsom said in the July 4 ad, which has the feel of a political campaign site.