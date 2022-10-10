Florida governor debate on for Oct. 24 after hurricane delay

FORT PIERCE, Florida (AP) — The only scheduled debate between candidates for governor in Florida is back on Oct. 24 after a delay caused by Hurricane Ian.

Republican administration Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist were initially scheduled to debate on WPEC-TV on Wednesday. The deadly storm that made landfall in southwest Florida last week on September 28 thwarted those plans.

WPEC said on its website that the rescheduled debate will be broadcast statewide, as originally scheduled, starting Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.

It will come after postal voting has already begun and with early voting starting on the same day as the debate in many parts of Florida. Crist, himself a former governor as a Republican, has followed DeSantis — a potential 2024 presidential nominee — in most polls.

“This debate is important. Florida voters deserve a chance to hear from both candidates in the race to determine who will lead our state over the next four years,” Crist said in a statement.

PART: