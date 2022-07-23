Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls out the CCP for buying farmland and property in his state

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday rebuked the Chinese Communist Party for buying up vast tracts of farmland and other property in the Sunshine State.

Speaking to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, DeSantis — who is considered a potential 2024 presidential nominee and is currently running for reelection in Florida — said the purchase of U.S. real estate in Beijing is a growing concern.

“I don’t think they should be able to. I think the problem is that these companies have ties to the CCP, and it’s not always obvious at first glance what a company does, but I think it’s a huge problem.”

The governor’s solution was to start by banning what he calls “improper rogue influence” such as China’s ruling party.

The state has already banned the so-called “Confucius Institutes,” public educational and cultural promotion programs designed to educate people about China, thereby allowing the CCP to undue influence on higher education systems.

DeSantis added that further legislative action is likely to follow: “We will probably also be legislating our pension investments at the next legislative session, with matters that may be related to the CCP. We don’t necessarily have a lot of it, but we want to make sure we cut ties so we don’t fund our biggest adversary.”

This is not the first time the Republican from Florida has joined the CCP.

DeSantis used Communist China to point out Disney’s hypocrisy during the controversy over the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, criticizing the House of Mouse for failing to condemn China’s genocide of the Uyghurs and allegedly bowing to its censorship requests, which he calls “worse than silence.”

“Disney has actively supported the CCP’s mistreatment of ethnic and religious minorities,” said DeSantis’ spokeswoman Christina Pushaw. FOX Business.

Disney’s live-action film ‘Mulan’ (2020) was shot in Xinjiang, with Uyghur internment camps cut in the background. Disney even thanked Xinjiang’s CCP officials in the credits of the film.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a speech criticized The House of Mouse for trying to dictate policy and for hypocrisy regarding China

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a parental rights law banning teachers from teaching “sexual orientation” or “gender identity” in kindergarten through third grade in class

DeSantis also previously called it a “mistake” not to fully boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and called on NBC to “whitewash” the “genocide Olympics.”

In a Fox News digital interviewDeSantis called China the “number one geopolitical enemy” of the US and said he believed the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics did not go far enough.

“If you look at what they’re doing, they’re accumulating enormous amounts of power. And it’s not just that they’re building their military, they have tremendous influence within the United States,” DeSantis said of China.

DeSantis’ brisk speech on China has been accompanied by lingering rumors that his 2024 re-election campaign in Florida could be a stepping stone to the White House.

Chatter about a possible presidential run is gaining momentum among voters in the battlefield state of Michigan, according to a poll released Tuesday, where more than four in 10 Republicans said they prefer him over Donald Trump.

Michigan’s win was critical to President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory, after the state narrowly beat Trump in 2016 over Hillary Clinton.

And it appears the former president’s influence on GOP voters there continues to decline, the new research from WDIV and Detroit News suggests.

Of a choice between DeSantis and Trump in the 2024 Republican primaries, 45.2% said they would support the commander in chief.

DeSantis is less than four points behind with a support share of 41.6%. Just over 12% said they were undecided.

Florida’s Republican leader has built a national brand for himself as one of the most vocal opponents of the Biden administration.

He has clashed with the president on a number of fronts, from refusing to implement COVID-19 measures to Florida’s parental rights law in education, which Democrats and other critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay.” is called law.

But despite earning the governorship with Trump’s approval in 2018, DeSantis has not ruled out challenging the ex-president before the White House.

In his home state of Florida, a poll conducted on July 15 shows that DeSantis is taking Trump to the polls in a brisk manner.

Donald Trump helped DeSantis win Florida governor with his endorsement, but the popular Republican leader has since carved his own name as one of the biggest critics of the Biden administration.

This poll of Michigan GOP voters shows Ron DeSantis’ national profile is rising in key battlefield states

Only 33% of Republican Sunshine State voters said they would support Trump, while 51% support DeSantis, according to the Victory Insights survey released Monday. The rest were undecided.

A Wisconsin straw poll conducted in May also shows that DeSantis has a 38% share of a larger pool of GOP candidates. Trump followed closely with 32% and Nikki Haley came in a distant third.

In New Hampshire, where the first presidential primaries are traditionally held, DeSantis beats Trump by a modest two points to gain 39% support from voters there. The poll was conducted in June by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.

But in Tuesday’s Michigan poll, it appears Trump has the support of voters to get back in the game — at least for now.

Sixty-four percent of Republicans polled said they support Trump running for re-election for the third time — 48% who believe “strongly” in him, while 16% said they support him “somewhat.”