Florida Georgia Line perform their last show after 12 years together

Florida Georgia Line has played their last show together after 12 years.

The band, consisting of Tyler Hubbard, 35, and Brian Kelley, 37, had their final show at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday.

Hubbard addressed the duo’s fans when he announced the news: “This is our last official concert as a Florida Georgia Line. Let’s see what we have left in the tank,” he said, as reported by CountryNu.

Final Farewell: Florida Georgia Line split after 12 years together. The country duo played their final show at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday; Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley pictured on August 6

He went on to thank the fans for their support over the years.

“I just want to take a moment, because I don’t want this moment to be lost tonight. I want to say thank you, from BK and myself, from the bottom of our hearts, man, for the last 12 years of our lives for allowing us to do what we love.”

“You’ve enabled us to chase this crazy dream of writing songs and playing shows and hoping someone will come and listen, so thank you guys. Man, it really means a lot to us,” he added.

Bittersweet: Hubbard, 35, addressed the duo’s fans when he announced the news, “This is our last official concert as a Florida Georgia Line. Let’s see what’s left in the tank’; Pictured 2019

He then discussed his and Kelley’s future.

“I’ve been thinking a lot this afternoon about the past 10 years and what this night means to us is the end of an incredible, incredible chapter for us.”

“It’s very exciting for us to look at what lies ahead and see what’s next, and the next chapter is very exciting, but we want to celebrate this chapter with you.”

Next up: Brian, 37, plans to do a residency in Florida next where he will perform his solo work. Meanwhile, Tyler is slated to release his solo album next year; Pictured 2020

After performing their last tune of the evening – hit Cruise – Tyler addressed the audience once again.

“What a special evening, thank you guys for celebrating with us. BK, I love you, man. Thanks again. It has been a special evening for us. We love you all,’ he said. The duo then walked away from the stage on different sides.

As for their next venture, Brian is about to do a residency in Florida where he will treat the public to some of his solo work. Meanwhile, Tyler will perform with country stars Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress on their tour. He will also release his solo album next year.

Differences: The duo announced earlier this year that they were “taking a break” while pursuing solo projects. Rumors of a split first started in 2020, when Hubbard unfollowed Kelley on Instagram due to their political differences; Pictured 2021

The duo announced earlier this year that they were “taking a break” while pursuing solo projects.

Rumors of a split first started in 2020 when Hubbard unfollowed Kelley on Instagram due to their political differences. Hubbard supported Biden in the presidential election, while Kelley supported Trump.

Clearing the skies at the time, Hubbard explained, “I didn’t follow BK for a few days as we were in the middle of this election and everything that was going on. And, and I even called him and told him, I said, ‘Hey friend, I love you. And I love you much more in real life than in your stories right now. That’s why I’m unfollowing you. Nothing personal. I still love you. You’re still my brother.’

The band’s debut album, Here’s to the Good Times, was released in 2012. It was followed by four more studio albums, the last of which – Life Rolls On – was released in 2021.