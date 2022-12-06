Florida fire crews respond after fire breaks out at auto parts yard in Hialeah, just outside Miami

<!–

The Florida Fire Department responded Tuesday to put out a massive blaze at an auto parts plant just outside of Miami.

Rastro Coco Auto Parts in Hialeah caught fire around 1:30 p.m. and quickly spread throughout the yard, requiring more than 100 firefighters and 20 units to arrive on the scene.

The fire, which included block 5100 of E. 10th Court, burned for hours and heavy flames and smoke could be seen from State Route 826 and State Route 836, according to Local media.

As of 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Rastro Coco Auto Parts in Hialeah, Florida caught fire around 1:30 p.m

The fire broke out in Hialeah, Florida, a city just northwest of downtown Miami

Another angle of the devastating blaze shows the blaze coming from a nearby airfield

Streets in the area were closed and closed to traffic while firefighters got the blaze under control.

A report indicated that backup crews were also sent from Miami-Dade County to help with the blaze.

Video posted to social media Tuesday afternoon shows the sheer size of the blaze along Florida’s southeast coast.

The heavy black smoke billows endlessly as deep flames spread over piles of vehicles in the junkyard.

Just outside the blaze, inside the fence of the Rastro Coco Auto Parts facility, at least one fire engine and a fire engine can be seen, along with firefighters preparing to put out the blaze.

Seconds into the start of the alarming video, a small explosion occurs in the lower left corner of the yard as sparks fly up and land on the damaged vehicles.

The fire could be seen from miles away in Miami and Miami Beach

Hialeah Fire Department spokesman David Rodriguez told NBC6 firefighters would spend most of the day trying to stop the fire from spreading and put it out completely.

Rodriguez said the complexity of the junkyard fire involving highly flammable materials made the challenge even more difficult.

“It’s just really hard to control and put out these fires, just because of the sheer number of cars and explosive combustibles, it makes it very, very difficult,” he said.

“We’ll be here for a while, of course,” Rodriguez told the NBC affiliate.

According to the fire department, the fire burned through half a block

Hialeah is less than 10 miles from the water and 15 miles from downtown Miami.

Joel Franco, a content creator with more than 42,000 followers on Twitter, shared a shocking photo of the blaze taken from more than 15 miles away.

“Fire at Hialeah junkyard visible from Miami Beach,” Franco captioned the disturbing photo showing heavy smoke billowing from the junkyard.

One of Franco’s followers responded, saying “currently next door,” and shared his own photo of the blaze.

DailyMail.com reached out to Hialeah Fire Department officials for further comment, but did not receive a response at time of publication.