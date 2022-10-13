Florida fathers caught on bodycam footage after shooting each other's daughter

This is the horrifying moment two Florida fathers go berserk after allegedly shooting each other’s daughters.

The video starts with Frank Allison, 43, yelling obscenities at William Hale, 35, after the pair allegedly fired the shots during an incident on the roads near Jacksonville.

‘That’s what you get!’ Allison is heard shouting. Allison then offers her shirt to her 14-year-old girl Shelby, who is being helped by the police after she is allegedly shot in the back by Hale.

After a back and forth between Allison and the police, Hale is then seen being read his rights.

His five-year-old daughter, who is not seen in the footage, was allegedly shot by Allison in the leg.

Hale denies needing a lawyer before police say they will question him, which is not shown on video.

Much of the video is muted as both Allison and Hale relay information to police, including Allison, who said he would ‘never, ever put (his daughter) in a position.’

‘Should I drive in an ambulance?’ Shelby, who suffered a punctured lung, is heard saying. Both fathers were arrested on charges of attempted murder.

The two fathers were driving on US Highway 1 near Callahan, Florida

William Hale, 35, of Douglas, Georgia (left) and Frank Allison, 43, of Callahan, Florida (right) have both been charged with attempted murder following Saturday’s shooting.

Both girls are expected to survive, but Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper condemned both fathers for their stupidity in what a witness said was a high-speed ‘cat-and-mouse’ game.

‘What’s scarier than a crazy driver with a gun? Two crazy drivers with a gun, Leeper said Monday.

“But it could very easily have turned out that way because two people acted stupidly and let their tempers get the best of them. There could have been two dead children because of two stupid grown men.’

Hale was driving a black Dodge Ram close to his home with five passengers inside, including his mother Britney.

Allison was driving a gray Nissan Murano with three passengers, including his wife Jessica and daughter Shelby, all on their way home to Georgia.

Both were on US Highway 1 near Callahan around

They both accused each other of ‘brake control’, driving erratically and dangerously.

Jessica Allison rolled down the window and began making offensive gestures toward the Hale vehicle, and Hales then threw a water bottle into the Allison vehicle.

Frank Allison opened fire while driving, thinking he had hit Hales’ tire – when in fact he had hit the girl.

Hale fired back, hitting Allison’s daughter, who was riding in the car, with one of the seven or eight rounds he unloaded into the speeding vehicle.

The mother of one of the children who was shot can be heard on a 911 call.

“My daughter has been shot – please help me,” she says.

A child can also be heard crying on the call.

‘I don’t want to die’, the child can be heard saying, according to the report News4Jax.

Both drivers continued north with their injured daughters in the back.

The couple saw a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office patrol car and stopped, then began arguing and fighting with each other on the side of the road, and the deputy had to break up the fight.

The couple were jailed for attempted murder.