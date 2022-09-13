WhatsNew2Day
Florida English teacher, 42, at renowned private school is arrested for sex with a student 

US
By Jacky

Florida English teacher, 42, at renowned $25,000-a-year private school has been arrested for sex with a student – an incident the local sheriff calls a 'disgusting' breach of community trust

  • Jamie Melton, 42, was charged with sexual assault after being taken into custody a day after an arrest warrant was issued
  • She is a language and literature teacher at Carrollwood Day School in Tampa, a $25,000-per-year second through 12th grade school in Tampa Bay
  • Melton was accused of having ‘sexual relations’ with a student over 12 but under 18, according to Carroll Principal Sara Rubenstein
  • Deputies claim this was an isolated incident, but are trying to investigate whether there may have been a pattern involving other students

By Stephen M. Lepore for Dailymail.Com

Published: 02:12, September 13, 2022 | Updated: 07:10, 13 Sep 2022

A female teacher at an expensive private school in Florida was arrested Sunday for allegedly having sex with one of her students.

Jamie Melton, 42, was charged with sexual assault after being taken into custody a day after a warrant was issued against her.

She is a language and literature teacher at Carrollwood Day School in Tampa, a $25,000-per-year second through 12th grade school in Tampa Bay.

Melton was charged with having “sexual relations” with a student over 12 but under 18, according to Carroll Principal Sara Rubenstein.

In a statement, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said: “This woman was a trusted member of this community responsible for the education and well-being of students. Instead, she violated that trust.”

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said, “This woman was a trusted member of this community responsible for the education and well-being of students. Instead, she violated that trust.”

“As a parent, I am disgusted and hope she has to face the full consequences of her actions.”

The deputies claim this was an isolated incident, but are trying to investigate whether there may have been a pattern involving other students.

The exact age and gender of the student involved were not released by officials or the school.

In a letter to the parents, Rubenstein said: ‘Mrs. Melton has had an impeccable teaching history and we have not worried about her behavior before. Mrs. Melton has been suspended from her position with immediate effect.’

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact them.

