Florida deputy shot dead on Christmas Eve in response to domestic violence suspect

A Florida sheriff’s deputy was shot dead on Christmas Eve while responding to a domestic violence attack.

Copl. Ray Hamilton was hit by a hail of bullets when 43-year-old Timothy Price-Williams opened fire. The deputy sheriff, who was with the special team, was there to try and negotiate peacefully with the suspect and hand him a warrant for charging a domestic violence battery.

Prince-Williams refused to leave and barricaded himself in his mansion – located on North Park Boulevard in Wright, Florida – and fired several shots through the window. Hamilton was hit during the gunfire around 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon as he entered an area behind the backyard fence, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The officer was rushed to Destin Hospital in Fort Walton Beach, but later succumbed to his injuries and died around 3 p.m. The suspect was still in the house and refused to go out, but when he finally left the premises, his actions caused another deputy to fire at him and hit the suspect on the right arm.

The cop killer was taken to a hospital for his injuries before being imprisoned and charged with first degree murder in the murder of Officer Hamilton. He was denied bail.

The department said the Special was responding to a call from the victim Saturday morning reporting that Price-Williams punched and shoved her in the face during an argument the night before.

The victim said he also took her phone away so she couldn’t call 911 for help, according to an OCSO press release.

Hamilton was a five-year veteran, serving on the Special Response Team and receiving numerous awards for his service.

Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden said in a Facebook post that the grief over the loss of Hamilton is devastating. He called Hamilton a “ray of sunshine” who was “dedicated to protecting others.”

“We appreciate the endless stream of messages of support that have come in for his family and his colleagues as we face this heartbreaking loss of a much loved and respected friend, public servant and hero,” Aden said.

Hamilton’s death makes him the 61st officer killed by gunfire in 2022, The New York Post reported.

Posted on December 12, 2019 by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office: LIFE RESCUE AWARD GIVEN TO OCSO DEPARTMENT SHERIFF RAY HAMILTON! On November 16, Deputy Hamilton (pictured left) responded to a report of a suicide in Destin. A woman had climbed out of her window and onto the roof, threatening to jump. Deputy Hamilton was the first to arrive and contacted the woman who was clearly in a state of emotional distress

Post dated September 19, 2022 by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reads: A huge congratulations to Deputy Ray Hamilton (pictured right) for his five years of service to the citizens of Okaloosa County! Certificate issued by Sgt. Joe Trimboli #well done