Florida couple get married on Brightline TRAIN after using it to meet one another for dates

A Florida couple tie the knot on a Brightline train, years after the steam engine brought the couple together for date night during their courtship.

Megan Michelle Gabelman and Jean-Phillipe Charles said “I do” on Wednesday as they traveled aboard a premium railcar from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale with 34 of their family and friends.

Guests enjoyed champagne and cocktails as they waited for the ceremony to begin on board the train. The couple spent the last six years dating for romantic getaways in South Florida.

“I think trains are very romantic,” Gabelman told reporters before the ceremony. “I love it when the crossed arms go and the red lights flash. I think there’s a bit of nostalgia, and it’s very romantic.’

Traveling on the Brightline was couples’ favorite pastime as a stress reliever from work or a getaway. The couple met after Charles filed an application to sublet Gabelman’s apartment six years ago.

“We always took the Brightline to West Palm, went for lunch, dinner, going to the pier — to the water — but what always got me excited was the train ride…it gave that adventurous part of the date,” Gabelman said.

The bride wore a thin white dress with shoulder straps that hugged her figure. Her short blonde hair was parted to the side in curls with a bedazzled headpiece at the side of her hair to complete the look.

Meanwhile, the groom wore a brown blazer over a white long-sleeved button-up and white pants.

“This was probably not how I envisioned getting married,” the bride said WPTV shortly before her locomotive wedding, admitting that her marriage is “not so conventional”.

While Charles and Gabelman enjoyed going on an adventure together in South Florida, their fondest memories were the train ride to their location.

While Gabelman never imagined getting married on a train as a little girl, the couple’s destiny was fate.

“The undeniable romance of train travel is something that Megan Michelle and Jean-Philippe have always been drawn to,” a Brightline spokesperson told DailyMail.com.

When choosing a location, Charles and Gabelman were looking for a unique way to celebrate their unity with their families.

The idea of ​​getting married on a Brightline started as an innocent joke, but the couple couldn’t think of any other special way to share their love story with their families.

Gabelman said there was no better way to share her love story with Charles than to gather her loved ones in the place where it all started.

Brightline partitioned off parts of the train to serve as the ‘bridal suite’ and ceremony ‘hall’

Gabelman boarded the train car and was greeted by guests attending the wedding

The bride gathered for the flower girl ceremony

Brightline partitioned off sections of the train to serve as a ‘ceremony space’ and ‘bridal suite’ so that guests and the bridal party could gather while they waited for the festivities to begin.

Roses turned out to be the main flower used in the bride’s and bridesmaid’s bouquets.

The ceremony began as the train pulled away from the station as the groom’s sister opened with a song as Gabelman walked down the aisle.

Some of the guests sat in their seats while others stood to take a closer look.

Gabelman and Charles exchanged their vows and sealed their lifelong promise with a kiss.

The newlyweds took pictures outside the train on the platform to remember their special day.