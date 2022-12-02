Florida could reverse its decision to remove Disney from its Reedy Creek District

The author of the controversial Don’t Say Gay bill told DailyMail.com that for Disney to mend its relationship with Florida, the studio must stop producing wake movies.

Florida State Representative Randy Fine said, “Disney needs to focus less on politics and more on making the products its customers want.”

Fine’s comments come amid the incoming report the Financial Times who said Florida lawmakers were considering allowing Disney to continue its Orlando-area self-governing district since the return of former CEO Bob Iger.

Governor Ron DeSantis’s office condemned the report in a statement to DailyMail.com, saying, “Governor DeSantis does not make ‘U-turns.'”

The press release went on to say that the governor was “right to call for the removal of the extraordinary benefit” given to Disney.

Fine continued, “These movies, Lightyear and Strange World, people don’t buy. So I think it starts with understanding your market and creating products that your market wants, and they’ve lost sight of that.’

Florida State Representative Randy Fine told DailyMail.com, “Disney needs to focus less on politics and more on making the products its customers want.”

Fine said films like Lightyear alienated Disney’s customers

Strange World features Daily Show contributor Jaboukie Young-White as the voice of what has been billed as Disney’s first openly gay character

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ office has said he’s not making a U-turn to take away some of Disney’s special privileges

The Toy Story prequel, Lightyear, infamously featured a same-sex kiss, while Strange World features Daily Show contributor Jaboukie Young-White as the voice of what is billed as Disney’s first openly gay character. Both films fared poorly at the box office.

Fine also said, “I hope Bob Iger will fix that ship, he’ll fix the company, and that will fix his relationship with the state of Florida.”

Iger, 71, made a shock return to the role as the head of one of the biggest movie studios in the world last Sunday after it was reported that the Disney board had received multiple complaints about Bob Chapek, 61.

Chapek was reportedly reprimanded for Disney’s confused response to the Don’t Say Gay bill, which was passed in April. The company initially did not comment on the bill, but under pressure Chapek eventually condemned it.

The bill, which effectively prohibits gender and sexual ideology from being taught in public school classrooms before third grade, caused a stir in the media and among progressive Disney staffers.

Bob Iger came out of retirement just over a week ago to take back the reins at Disney as the board tries to fix some issues currently going on at the House of Mouse

Iger (right) pictured with his successor and predecessor Bob Chapek (left) told Disney employees Monday that he had a ‘guessment’ he would be called to return to the company

In his interview with DailyMail.com, Rep. Fine: “The previous CEO threatened to use the power of the special privileges they were given to interfere with a state’s sovereignty, which was not appropriate.”

He continued, “I think the new old CEO has admitted it was a mistake and he doesn’t need to be defensive about it. He’s not the one who made the mistake, so I think it’s easier to solve a problem when you’re not the one who caused it.’

Fine said it was his “interpretation” that Iger recognized that Chapek’s response to the controversy was problematic.

At a town hall meeting with employees this week, Iger told staff he was “sorry” about Disney throwing itself into the fray over Reedy Creek.

‘What can I say [is] the state of florida has been important to us for a long time and we are very important to the state of florida. That’s something I’m extremely aware of and will articulate when I get the chance,” said Iger the Financial Times as said.

DeSantis stripped the special neighborhood that includes Disney World and the surrounding properties of its status in April. The district will be dissolved on June 1, 2023

The statement from the governor’s office on the potential for the state to withdraw to Disney read, “The governor was correct in advocating the removal of the extraordinary benefit given to one company through the Reedy Creek Improvement District.” We will have a level playing field for businesses in Florida, and the state certainly does not owe any special favors to any one company. Disney’s debts will not fall on Florida taxpayers. A plan is in the works and will be released shortly.”

The 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement Act, which was signed into law by then-Government Claude Kirk, a Republican, created the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which encompasses approximately 25,000 acres in Orange and Osceola counties.

The district is governed by the 19 landowners, of which Disney World is the largest.

It is responsible for overseeing land use and providing essential public services, including fire protection, emergency medical services, water services, electricity and sanitation. The district also manages and maintains all public roads and bridges.

Fine told DailyMail.com that certain things over which Disney has control, such as having its own fire department, are negotiable.

The measure to withdraw the privileges would enter into force on June 1, 2023.

It’s tearing up the 55-year-old deal that allowed Disney to regulate land, enforce building codes and treat wastewater — and could cost the company millions in lost local taxes.

But it could also leave two Florida counties saddled with a $1 billion debt currently owed by Walt Disney World.

Despite this, Rep. Fine that it would be bad “public order” for Disney to continue building up debt.

He said, “I’m saying it’s bad public policy to allow a company to issue government debt. Now we must fulfill the commitments made in the past. I don’t think anyone is saying that won’t happen. But do we want to make the problem bigger?’