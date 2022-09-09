Florida club says trans woman who told media she was kicked out misrepresented situation

The South Florida club that allegedly “pushed” a transgender woman and kicked it off its premises says it will remove anyone who makes guests “uncomfortable” but has been misrepresented by the woman in the media.

Dixie Roadhouse in Cape Coral, Florida says it has “two private restrooms that our transgender guests use frequently.”

Furthermore, the club says its “multiple security camera angles” suggest that the incident in which Piper Ayres was allegedly ejected “just didn’t happen as described to the media”.

In response to the club’s statement, Ayres told the Daily Mail that she was “unaware of private bathrooms” despite having been to the club several times.

“I didn’t know of private bathrooms, because if I were I would definitely use them to please everyone, including myself,” she said.

The situation involving Piper Ayers just didn’t happen as it was described to the media.

Earlier this week Ayres claimed that bouncers grabbed her from Dixie Roadhouse, a popular line dance bar, and chased her away, because she’s still legally a man.

On Thursday, Dixie Roadhouse posted a statement on his Facebook page defending himself against the accusations hurled by Ayres.

‘Dixie Roadhouse is all inclusive and has been around since day 1 11 years ago – hence the sign on our front door.’

The rowdy, cowboy-themed club has a sign out front that reads, “If you’re racist, sexist, homophobic, or just a jerk…don’t come in.”

‘The safety and comfort of our guests is of the utmost importance to us and we will address anyone who disrupts the party, makes other guests uncomfortable, or is rude or confrontational to our staff, regardless of their sexual orientation,” the statement continued.

Trans woman Piper Ayres told media she was forcibly removed from popular South Florida nightclub Dixie Roadhouse after being told not to use the women’s restroom on the property

A statement posted Thursday by the South Florida club challenging some of the allegations Ayres has made in the media

The Dixie Roadhouse nightclub in Cape Coral, Florida was voted Best Regional Club in 2021. It received both criticism and praise for what allegedly happened to Piper Ayers

Ayres, who told the story to local media, explained that she was wearing a crop top, skirt and high heels and begged security for her right to use the powder room.

She burst into tears as she recalled her humiliation, saying that the traumatic experience made her feel “worthless.”

‘I’m going to the bathroom, before you know it, they’re saying something to me.

“Before you know it, they’ll grab me and start pushing me out the front door.”

A friend of Ayres confronted the club’s guards who told him they “don’t allow men to use the women’s toilets.”

Ayres then said, “So we went to the manager and he said what’s on your ID.”

She hadn’t officially changed her name and gender, so her identification badge stated that she was still legally male.

She added tearfully, “I just felt worthless. Like I wasn’t a person, or that I had no feelings or emotions. Just no respect.’

Ayres told the Daily Mail that she had been to Dixie Roadhouse a few times but was unaware of the private bathrooms

Dixie Roadhouse posted this sign at the entrance of the popular line-dance bar

The Cape Coral, Florida club has been consistently named one of the area’s top nightlife destinations since it opened more than a decade ago.

Facebook commentators on Dixie Roadhouse’s page seemed overwhelmingly supportive of the club’s decision to remove Ayres from the club and agreed that transgender women should not be allowed to use the ladies’ room.

“I support transgender, be yourself and do what makes you happy. But yeah, honestly I wouldn’t feel comfortable having another man in the ladies room regardless of whether they dress like a woman,” one user wrote.

“I have friends who are gay, lesbian and even some transgender friends. However, I fully support Dixie Roadhouse’s position on this. Toilets are provided for transgender people so there should never be a problem,” wrote another.