Florida boy, 13, who contracted brain-eating amoeba after it swam up his NOSE is flown to Chicago

A 13-year-old Florida boy who developed a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in his nose while swimming two months ago has been flown to Chicago for further treatment.

Caleb Ziegelbauer of Port Charlotte was flown Wednesday to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab Rehabilitation Center in Chicago and transported by Jet ICU, a company that provides flights for patients who have to travel far for treatment.

Exact updates on the teen’s medical condition have not been shared. His mother Jesse Ziegelbauer has said Caleb is “healthy” and has “a brain that can heal,” but gave no further details about his recovery.

The survival rate of an infection by the amoeba – called Naegleria fowleri – is only three percent.

Ziegelbauer contracted the deadly brain infection on July 1 while swimming in Port Charlotte, where a river meets the sea.

Brackish water – where fresh water meets salt water – is known as a prime location to contract Naegleria fowleri, as it thrives in warm fresh water.

According to his aunt Katie Chiet and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), precious time was wasted after doctors misdiagnosed him with meningitis, forcing treatment for the amoeba, which must be treated shortly after infection to be successful. being was postponed. .

The energetic young man, who loves the ocean, took his parents and sisters to the Port Charlotte Beach Complex on July 1 for a family getaway to escape the Florida heat.

Caleb Ziegelbauer was flown to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab Rehabilitation Center in Chicago on Wednesday after contracting a brain-eating amoeba while swimming.

The parasite can thrive in areas such as Port Charlotte Beach, which sits at the intersection of the freshwater Peace River and the saltwater Gulf of Mexico

Port Charlotte Beach is where the freshwater Pearl River meets the saltwater Gulf of Mexico. Naegleria fowleri can thrive there

Ziegelbauer was flown to Shirley Ryan Abilitylab in Chicago, a renowned treatment center where clinicians, scientists, innovators and technologists work together in the same space

Five days later, Caleb developed a fever and complained of hallucinations. His parents rushed him to the hospital in Fort Myers, where doctors diagnosed him with meningitis in the pediatric intensive care unit.

“Unfortunately, it appears that the amoeba Naegleria fowleri is responsible for its disease,” Chiet said on Caleb’s crowdfunding page.

More than a week after he was hospitalized, doctors finally realized he was suffering from the 97 percent deadly parasite. Only four of the 154 people infected in the US since 1962 have survived.

Caleb’s mother, Jesse, spoke to reporters on the runway at Signature Flight Airport in Tampa, from which Caleb flew to Chicago.

“Caleb is brave, Caleb is strong, Caleb is a fighter, Caleb is young, Caleb is healthy,” she said.

“Caleb has a brain that can heal. And now we do the next best thing. We will not dwell on the last two months. We are moving forward. We continue to heal,” she said through tears.

Jet ICU, the company that transports Ziegelbauer, operates the largest air ambulance fleet in the country with seven aircraft.

“He’s already battled one of the toughest, rarest diseases out there,” said Jet ICU’s Jared Wayt.

“Jet ICU won’t let a few hours flight to Chicago get in the way of his recovery,” he said.

A 2018 study published in the journal Science of the Total Environment found that Naegleria fowleri can survive in the brackish waters of Louisiana’s Lake Pontchartrain, an estuary like Port Charlotte Beach.

Cases aren’t just reserved for lakes and rivers. Improper water treatment in swimming pools, private ponds and even tap water can also lead to lethal exposure to the amoeba – causing multiple deaths among children in recent years.

Caleb’s mother says there was no other place he could have picked up the parasite and that no one else in the family was infected.

Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, (center photo) of Port Charlotte, Florida, was infected with a brain-eating amoeba on July 1.

Infections are rare in the US; only 31 infections have been reported in the past 10 years, most from swimming in recreational waters. The amoeba exists in most water, but it’s still unclear why infection is rare, according to the CDC.

Caleb’s brain inflammation has gotten worse. Normally, the parasite kills its host within 17 days, but Caleb has now survived for two months.

After a person is exposed to the amoeba, they will likely feel symptoms such as headache, nausea, and fatigue within the next one to nine days. Once symptoms begin, death will almost always occur within five days.

Once the symptoms reach the second stage, a person will develop serious neurological problems, such as seizures. A doctor will then likely find out about the infection through a spinal fluid test.

At that point, a person has likely already experienced symptoms so severe that death is almost guaranteed.

The CDC said there is no rapid, standardized test for detecting the parasite.

Federal health officials said posting signs where cases had been contracted “could create a misconception that water bodies with no signs or unposted areas within a posted body of water are Naegleria fowleri-free.”

In 2020, a six year old boy died in Texas after being exposed through the water supply in his hometown of Lake Jackson.

Last year, a three-year-old child in the state died after exposure to the brain eating amoeba at a splash park. His family later sued for negligence, saying operators should have been more careful to purify the water.

A North Carolina child, whose age was not revealed, died last year after being exposed to a… private pond not properly disinfected.