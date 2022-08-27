Floribama Shore’s previously planned fifth season has been shelved indefinitely by MTV executives

<!–

Floribama Shore’s planned fifth season has been shelved indefinitely.

The news about the MTV program was revealed by TMZ on Friday, and it was revealed that the network had chosen to stop airing new episodes of the reality series.

It was claimed that the show’s cast was made aware of the decision Friday morning, but was not told why the series was being taken off the air.

TMZ revealed that “sources close to production” indicated that Floribama Shore had not been canceled completely, but that it would not go ahead for the time being.

They also revealed that the future of the program is currently being evaluated by MTV executives.

The media outlet reported that most of the series’ personalities attended the wedding of cast member Nilsa Prowant, which took place in November.

The group was told the ceremony would be featured in the opening episodes of season five.

They were also led to believe that filming would resume last February, although shooting was suspended due to COVID-19-related concerns.

The first season of Floribama Shore previously premiered on MTV in November 2017.

The program served as a sequel to the wildly popular reality series Jersey Shore, and both shows were executive produced by SallyAnn Salsano.

The show focused on a group of young adults living together for a summer in a house in the Florida Panhandle.

The cast of the series included figures such as Jeremiah Buoni, Aimee Hall and Candace Rice.

The second season of Floribama Shore ran from 2018 to the following year, and the third series of episodes aired from 2019 to 2020.

The program was subsequently renewed for a fourth season, which concluded last December.

Buckeye Shore, which premiered last June, follows the same format and takes place in Atlanta.

Jersey Shore spin-offs have also been produced over the years in countries such as Mexico, Brazil, and Greece.