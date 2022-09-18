Florence Welch looks sensational in a ruffled green gown as she takes to the stage in NYC

Florence Welch looked sensational as she took to the Madison Square Garden stage in New York on Saturday.

The Florence and The Machine frontwoman, 35, showed off her unique sense of style in a ruffled green dress with sheer panels and a sequin trim.

The singer showed off her impressive vocals as she entertained the 20,000-seat arena on the final stop of her Dance Fever tour.

The singer kept her signature crimson locks over her shoulder, while opting for a natural makeup look.

She grabbed the mic passionately as she pulled out some of her hits, before falling to her knees during an emotional ballad.

The stage was adorned with dozens of chandeliers as spotlights followed her as she made the most of the large stage.

It comes after the star recently admitted she was ‘haunted’ by the idea of ​​having children and doesn’t feel ready to be a mother yet.

The artist, who has not been connected to anyone in public since Felix White of The Maccabees in 2016, said that while she is scared, she is also afraid of missing out on the chance to have children.

Speak candidly to rolling stone magazine she said, “The way it feels to me right now, what may be creeping through this album is that it feels like a slow, creeping catch-up.

“It feels like a little ghost – I feel haunted by the idea of ​​children, rather than feel like I’m ready!”

“But then, it’s this fear, that you may not be ready now, but what if you get to the place where you’re sure and you missed it?

“Time is not on your side, and that kind of rage is what the scream at the end of ‘King’ is – I’m not saying I don’t want these things; I just want more time! But… time is not like that. You can’t escape it.’

Florence, who has discussed her eating disorder in the past, also spoke of the destructive feelings she had where she felt she “didn’t deserve to eat.”

She said, ‘So much of it is food rejection – ‘I don’t deserve to eat, I don’t deserve to feel comfortable.’

Reflecting on how it carries over into other areas of her life, she added, “Thinking anorexic is still part of my life, even though the anorexia itself isn’t. And so, with emotional intimacy, which is kind of like being nurtured, you can sometimes say, ‘No, that’s too much, I don’t need it.’

The front woman previously spoke out about overcoming her eating disorder and the decision to stop drinking and embrace sobriety eight years ago.

Florence recently said she was thinking about her old diets during the pandemic and admitted to British Vogue that “it’s a slippery slope” once that starts to happen.

In the interview, she said, “When you’re sober, it’s unfiltered reality all day every day. You don’t get a brain teaser. I really fucking empathize with anyone who has had a relapse in those two years because I think this was probably the closest I’ve ever thought about it.

“There were times when I thought, ‘Should I start cutting back on my sugar? Or should I do a cleaning?’ And that’s just a slippery slope for me.

“Anorexia gives a sense of security because you’re like, I’m going to get this under control.”

The star went on to talk about the strong support network she has around her to prevent her from relapsing.

She said: ‘Luckily I have people I can talk to and that’s one of the most important things for everyone: keep talking about it. And don’t be ashamed when those thoughts come up.’