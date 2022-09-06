Florence Pugh’s stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray addresses the Don’t Worry Darling controversy

The seemingly never-ending drama swirling around the Venice Film Festival premiere of Don’t Worry Darling continues from an unlikely source: Florence Pugh’s stylist.

Rebecca Corbin-Murray shared some photos and videos of her client walking down the Venezia red carpet Monday, though many noted her caption that simply read “Miss Flo” while tagging those responsible for her dress and overall look.

“Miss Flo” was a phrase used by Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde in reference to Corbin-Murray’s client Pugh, in a leaked video she sent Shia LaBeouf before he left the project.

LaBeouf was first attached to play the part that eventually landed Harry Styles, Jack Chambers, the husband of Pugh’s character Alice Chambers.

Wilde revealed in an August interview with Variety that she fired LaBeouf because his acting process required “a combative energy.”

She added that “creating a safe, familiar environment is the best way for people to do their best work,” and it was ultimately her responsibility to keep her actors safe on set.

A few days later, LaBeouf refuted Wilde’s statement, claiming instead that he stopped production because she didn’t give the actors enough time to rehearse.

He shared emails and text messages between himself and Wilde, revealing that he officially “stopped” production on August 17, 2020.

He also shared a video taken two days later – August 19, 2020 – of Wilde to LaBeouf, where she tried to persuade him to return, after he quit.

“I feel like I’m not ready to give this up yet, and I’m heartbroken too and I want to figure this out. You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’re open to giving this a shot with me, with us,” Wilde says.

“If she’s really committed, if she’s really putting her heart and heart into it right now, and if you two can make peace – and I respect your point of view, I respect hers – but if you can do it, what will you do? think? Is there hope? Will you let me know?’ she concludes.

The first report of drama on set came from Page Six in late July, with sources claiming Pugh was upset that Wilde had contact with Styles during filming.

Wilde was still married to Jason Sudeikis, both of whom eventually broke up in November 2020, just weeks after production began in October 2020.

Pugh has not been known to do much promotional work for the film other than a Haper’s Bazaar profile, and she also skipped the press conference in Venice.

This was reportedly always the ‘plan’ for Pugh, who arrived in Venice from Budapest, where she is filming Dune Part 2…although others have noted that her Dune Part 2 co-star Timothee Chalamet has plenty of time got to promote his movie Bones and everything.

