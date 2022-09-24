Florence Pugh writes Don’t Worry Darling tribute with NO mention of Olivia Wilde amid rumored feud

Florence Pugh uploaded a detailed post on her Instagram earlier on Friday in tribute to her latest film, Don’t Worry Darling, amid the latest drama and rumors surrounding the project.

The 26-year-old actress thanked those involved in bringing the film to life, adding that “the film was such an epic story.”

The post came shortly after a source revealed it Vulture that both the actress and the director, Olivia Wilde, 38, would have ‘screaming matches’ on the set of the film.

Special tribute: Florence Pugh, 26, uploaded a tribute post on Instagram on Friday for her latest film, Don’t Worry Darling

The Little Women star uploaded a series of behind-the-scenes photos to give a sneak peek at what the set looked like during filming.

In the caption, she said: “We met so many talented people, visited some crazy places, worked hard in the desert dust and looked great while doing it.”

Florence gave a quick shout out to the hair and makeup team who created the stunning look for the film.

She then took time to express how grateful she was to the devoted fans who ‘have bought tickets and those who have already seen it.’

Having fun: The talented actress showed off a few behind-the-scenes photos, including fun selfies

Stunning set: The beauty showcased a few shots of the crew setting up a scene amongst the scenic desert

Florence explained the amazing experience she always feels when she sees a film come to life on the big screen.

“When I watch massive, awe-inspiring movie moments on big screens, I remind myself that there’s a boom just inches from the image I’m watching,” she wrote, adding, “Or marks on the floor just below the actors’ waists.”

The Midsommar actress expressed the memorable long days she spent on set with the other cast members and talented crew.

‘It’s crazy to think that each setup and scene takes a large part of a day to do, and on this one… there was a lot to do!’

The beauty ended the post by saying how ‘grateful’ she was to be a part of ‘such an epic story on such a grand scale’. Throughout the little tribute, Florence made no mention of Olivia.

Filming: Don’t Worry Darling began filming in the middle of the pandemic in 2020 and ended a year later in February 2021

Drama: In recent months, drama has increased surrounding the film, including Shia LaBeouf reportedly being ‘fired’ and disagreements between Florence and Olivia

Filming for Don’t Worry Darling began in the middle of the pandemic in 2020 and ended a year later in February 2021.

Close to the film’s special premiere and screening at the Venice Film Festival earlier in September, drama arose surrounding the cast.

There were claims that Shia LaBeouf was fired from the production, which the actor has vehemently denied. He was originally cast to play the character Jack, but was replaced by Harry Styles.

According to Variety, Emails Shia had sent to Olivia showed the Transformers actor had written: ‘You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I left your film because your actors and I could not find time to rehearse.’

On the other hand, Olivia claimed that disclosure that he was fired, adding: ‘His process was not conducive to the ethos that I require in my productions.’

Special appearance: Florence could be seen in a snap she took shortly before filming a scene in the hot desert

Released: Don’t Worry Darling opened in theaters earlier Friday and had an earlier screening at the 2022 Venice Film Festival

Shortly before Florence’s Instagram tribute to the psychological thriller, sources recently revealed Vulture that all was far from paradise during production between Florence and Olivia.

According to an unnamed film insider, Pugh and Wilde clashed over Wilde’s ‘frequent, unexplained absences’ on set, resulting in a ‘screaming match’ between the two women. “Olivia and Harry just wanted to disappear,” an insider added disclosure.

The apparent feud came to light last month when Wilde referred to Pugh as ‘Miss Flo’ and said she needed a ‘wake-up call’ during the film’s rehearsals, in a video for actor Shia LaBeouf that was leaked.

The report even claims that the spat between the pair got so bad that it was brought to the highest-ranking Warner Bros. executive at the time — Toby Emmerich — who was supposed to play peacemaker.

Scenic: Parts of the physical thriller were filmed out in the desert and Florence captured stunning scenic shots of the set

Preparation: Cast and crew were pictured setting up a scene where Florence takes a ballet class

Emmerich is said to have facilitated a ‘lengthy negotiation process’ to ensure that Pugh would stick with the project after filming was completed and ensure that she would be around to promote it.

But as previously reported, Pugh stepped back significantly on her promotional duties for the film when she appeared at the Venice premiere but didn’t do much else — and recently skipped the New York premiere, an odd move for a main star.

Wilde also failed to shake off the drama in Venice as handlers appeared to go to great lengths to keep both actresses apart during the photo call for the event.

Despite the alleged drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling, the film officially opened in theaters across the United States earlier Friday.

‘Screaming matches’: A source claimed to Vulture that Florence and Olivia would both have arguments on set