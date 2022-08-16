Florence Pugh refuses to discuss sex scenes with Harry Styles in Don’t Worry Darling

Florence Pugh has refused to discuss the sex scenes in her upcoming Harry Styles movie, Don’t Worry Darling, because it’s “not why she’s in this industry.”

The actress, 26, was pictured receiving a raunchy sexual act from her on-screen husband, 28, in the trailer for the film, which was released in May.

It follows reports that Florence was unhappy with her Don’t Worry Darling co-star and director Olivia because of the way her relationship with Harry started.

Furious: Florence Pugh has refused to discuss the sex scenes in her upcoming Harry Styles movie, Don’t Worry Darling, because it’s ‘not why she’s in this industry’

After the release of the images, fans have gone wild with what else is in the picture, directed by Olivia.

She said Harper’s Bazaar: ‘If it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world take someone down, that’s not what we’re doing it for.

“It’s not why I’m in this industry. Obviously, by the very nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you will have such conversations.

“That’s just not what I’m going to discuss because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

Wow! The actress, 26, was pictured receiving a raunchy sexual act from her on-screen husband, 28, in the trailer for the film, which was released in May.

Florence is said to be unhappy with her Don’t Worry Darling co-star and director Olivia because of the way her relationship with Harry started.

Olivia, 38, is now dating the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker, whom she met on the set of the upcoming movie.

In the film, Harry and Florence play a married couple in the sexually charged film, which tells the story of a 1950s housewife who lives with her husband in a utopian experimental community. Olivia appears as a character named Bunny.

Olivia and Jason, 46, became engaged in 2012 and share children Otis, eight, and Daisy, five.

But there has been some confusion over the timing as Olivia and the Ted Lasso star are said to have split up in November 2020.

Olivia made headlines with Harry in January 2021, when they were photographed holding hands at his manager’s wedding.

While it has never been confirmed that the romance between Olivia and Harry started while she was still engaged to Jason, Page six have reported that Florence argued with Olivia over the pairing.

An insider told the site: “Flo seeing Olivia and Harry walking over each other on set didn’t go well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first made contact with Harry.”

Shade: It follows reports that Florence was unhappy with her Don’t Worry Darling co-star and director Olivia because of the way her relationship with Harry started

At the time, sources claimed that relationship with Harry was the main reason for the split.

An insider told the site that the affair with Harry had been going on for a month, leaving Jason distraught.

The insider added this week: “Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set a few times in the beginning, so I think people felt a little uncomfortable because of that.”

MailOnline reached out to a spokesperson for Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles and Jason Sudeikis for comment at the time of original publication.

Fans have noticed that Florence has not praised Olivia as the director of the project.

She wouldn’t have “liked” a post where Wilde included the full official trailer for Don’t Worry Darling last week.

Still, Olivia shared a photo of Pugh, writing: ‘It was such a thrill to watch this woman work! I can’t wait to show you more. @florencepugh @dontworrydarling.’

Florence didn’t respond, but posted a trailer for another new project, Oppenheimer, that same day.’

Don’t Worry Darling is scheduled for September 2022.