Florence Pugh makes subtle dig while on red carpet for Don’t Worry Darling

Florence Pugh said it’s “inspiring” to see a woman push back and see ‘no, on and off the camera’ as she did a subtle dig on Monday amid her feud with Olivia Wilde.

The 26-year-old actress made the comment when she appeared on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival premiere of her new film Don’t Worry Darling.

It comes after reported tensions with the film’s director, Olivia, 38, with the film being plagued by rumors of behind-the-scenes drama.

Appearing on the red carpet on Monday night, Florence was asked by an Italian journalist what she found “inspiring” in the film.

She replied, “I find it very inspiring to see a woman pull back and say ‘no’ and question everything. It’s very exciting to see a woman do that on and off the camera.”

Asked when she says ‘no’ off-camera, Pugh jokingly replied, ‘When do I say ‘no’? If someone says I can’t have cake.’

A report from Page six claimed in late July that Pugh was upset that Wilde was dating Styles during the production of Don’t Worry Darling — while still married to Jason Sudeikis — before they split in November.

The rumors grew stronger after Olivia suggested that Florence should have a wake-up call this month in a leaked video.

The video was leaked after Shia LaBeouf refuted Wilde’s claim that he was fired from the project, and the footage shows Wilde encouraging LaBeouf to stick with the film rather than leaving him, while also hinting at some apparent tension with Peacock, 26.

Wilde indicated an interview Variety where she said Shia LaBeouf’s trial was “not conducive to the ethos I demand in my productions” after the role was eventually recast with her now-boyfriend Harry.

In response, LaBeouf provided alleged evidence to refute Wilde’s claims, including an email he sent to the director and a video she allegedly sent to him showing him running away from the film rather than being fired. .

LaBeouf Claims He ‘Stopped The Movie Due To Lack Of Rehearsal Time’ On Aug 17, 2020 And Redirected Variety two emails he says he recently sent to Wilde.

Some studio sources claim in the publication that LaBeouf was fired, while another said his departure was due to a “collective acknowledgment that LaBeouf’s acting style did not fit well with Wilde’s approach as a director.”

However, LaBeouf has reportedly sent Variety screenshots of his conversations with Wilde, who claim they met in person to discuss his departure from the project.

Wilde is said to have sent the actor a text message: ‘Thank you for letting me think along. I know that’s not fun. It doesn’t feel right to say no to someone, and I respect your honesty.

“I’m honored that you wanted to come with me so I could tell a story with you. I’m gutted because it could have been something special. I want to make it clear how much it means to me that you trust me. That’s a present I’m taking with me.’

LaBeouf then claims to the business that he “officially” left the film the next day after their August 2020 meeting.

In addition to texting, LaBeouf provided Variety with a video that Wilde reportedly sent him on August 19, 2020, two days after he allegedly quit.

In the video, Wilde can be heard saying she’s “not ready to give up on this yet,” as she appears to beg the actor to reconsider. Wilde would then refer to tension between LaBeouf and protagonist Florence, who plays Alice, Jack’s wife.

“I feel like I’m not ready to give this up yet, and I’m heartbroken too and I want to figure this out,” Wilde says in the video.

‘You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo [Florence Pugh]and I want to know if you’re open to trying this with me, with us.’

Wilde continues: “If she’s really committed, if she’s really putting her heart and heart into it right now and if you can make peace – and I respect your position, I respect hers – but if you can do it, what do you think? you? Is there hope? Will you let me know?’

Set in the 1950s, Don’t Worry Darling follows a housewife (Pugh) whose husband (Styles) moves them to a utopian community for his new business.

She begins to worry that her husband and his company are hiding terrible secrets as her life is turned upside down.

The cast also includes Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Douglas Smith, KiKi Layne, Timothy Simons and Dita Von Teese.