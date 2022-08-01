Florence Pugh is ‘not happy with Olivia Wilde because she hooked up with Harry Styles while engaged

Florence Pugh would be unhappy with her Don’t Worry Darling co-star and director Olivia Wilde, as she claimed she was “connected” to Harry Styles while engaged to Jason Sudeikis.

Harry, 28, and Florence, 26, play a married couple in the sexually charged film, which tells the story of a 1950s housewife who lives with her husband in a utopian experimental community. Olivia appears as a character named Bunny.

Olivia, 38, and Jason, 46, became engaged in 2012 and share children Otis, eight, and Daisy, five.

But there’s some confusion over the timing as Olivia and the Ted Lasso star are said to have split up in November 2020.

Olivia made headlines with Harry in January 2021 when they were photographed holding hands at his manager’s wedding.

While it has never been confirmed that the romance between Olivia and Harry started while she was still engaged to Jason, Page six have reported that Florence has argued with Olivia over the pairing.

Olivia and Jason’s relationship timeline May, 2011 – Jason and Olivia met at a Saturday Night Live wrap party in 2011, when both were recently single after ending their marriage Jason later recalled that he wasn’t making any ‘moves’ at the time Nov, 2011 – The couple starts dating after months of friendship Dec 2012 – Jason proposes during the holidays 2014 – The couple welcome their first child, a son Otis 2016 – Their daughter Daisy was born with Wilde explaining how she believes growing older with Jason is a stronger commitment to the couple than making the knot October 2020 – Olivia begins shooting her second directed effort Don’t Worry Darling, starring new cast member Harry Styles Nov 2020 – Jason and Olivia broke up January 2021 – Harry and Olivia’s romance is confirmed when they are seen holding hands at his agent’s wedding in Montecito, California, on January 3

An insider told the site: “Flo seeing Olivia and Harry walking over each other on set didn’t go well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first made contact with Harry.”

At the time, sources claimed that relationship with Harry was the main reason for the split.

An insider told the site that the affair with Harry had been going on for a month, leaving Jason distraught.

The insider added this week: “Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set a few times in the beginning, so I think people felt a little uncomfortable because of that.”

MailOnline has reached out to a spokesperson for Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles and Jason Sudeikis for comment.

Fans have noticed that Florence has not praised Olivia as the director of the project.

She wouldn’t have “liked” a post where Wilde included the full official trailer for Don’t Worry Darling last week.

Still, Olivia shared a photo of Pugh, writing: ‘It was such a thrill to watch this woman work! I can’t wait to show you more. @florencepugh@dontworrydarling.’

Florence didn’t respond, but posted a trailer for another new project, Oppenheimer, that same day.’

One fan wrote: ‘The way Florence Pugh hasn’t posted yet don’t worry honey even though there are two trailers for it and yet she’ll be posting about every other project she’s doing at the moment like what Olivia Wilde did ????’

However, a source told that for some specific reason Page Six Florence would be posting about Oppenheimer that day and that it had nothing to do with a response to Olivia.

Olivia and Harry will soon be stepping on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of the new film and no doubt all eyes will be on them.