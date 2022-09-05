Florence Pugh flashes her toned abs in a purple crop top and shorts as she touches down in Venice

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Florence Pugh showed off her incredible figure in a daring ensemble on Monday when she landed in Venice for the 79th International Film Festival.

The 26-year-old actress failed to show up for the photocall for Don’t Worry Darling amid speculation that there was friction between her and director Olivia on set.

She showed off her toned abs in a tiny purple crop top, paired with matching shorts and a shirt as she sauntered through the Italian city.

Stunning: Florence Pugh showed off her incredible figure in a daring ensemble on Monday when she landed in Venice for the 79th Film Festival

Florence added a pair of purple heels to the look, while accessorizing with a chic handbag and stylish shades.

The star opted for a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features while wearing a silver nose piercing.

She seemed to be excited after skipping the photocall and press conference for the new movie.

Stylish: She flashed her toned abs in a tiny purple crop top, along with matching shorts and a shirt as she roamed the Italian city

Tensed: The 26-year-old actress failed to show up to the photocall for Don’t Worry Darling amid speculation there was friction between her and director Olivia on set

Over the weekend, it was revealed that the actress will skip Monday’s photocall and press conference, amid speculation that there was friction between her and director Olivia on set.

The actress – who plays Harry’s wife in the film – landed a few hours after the press conference in Venice, straight from the Budapest set of Dune Part 2, via Deadline.

She is expected to hit the red carpet with her co-stars in the evening to attend the premiere, before hopping back on the plane to Budapest to return to work on the Dune sequel Tuesday morning.

Looks good: Florence added a pair of purple heels to the look, while accessorizing with a chic handbag and stylish shades

Beauty: The star opted for a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features while wearing a silver nose piercing

The press conference was set to take place at 12:15 p.m. Monday, although Pugh’s flight from Budapest won’t arrive until 1:30 or 2:00 p.m.

The report claims this was always the plan for Pugh, who has been planning it this way for the past few weeks, before all the rumors of trouble on set surfaced.

Pugh has been quite sparse when it comes to promoting the film, which will hit theaters on September 23, with the actress doing a cover story for Harper’s Bazaar only.

Keeping their distance: Olivia and Harry posed with cast members Gemma Chan and Chris Pine, but there was no sign of lead actress Florence amid speculation there was friction between the actress and Olivia on set

She is not expected to do any more press for the film as she is expected to continue filming for Dune Part 2 through October.

Coincidentally, her Dune Part 2 colleague Timothee Chalamet gets plenty of time to do both the press conference and the red carpet in Venice for his new movie Bones For All, and it’s worth noting that both Dune Part 2 and Don’t Worry Darling are both Warner Bros. movies.

A report from Page six claimed in late July that Pugh was upset that Wilde was dating Styles during the production of Don’t Worry Darling — while still married to Jason Sudeikis — before splitting up in November.

“I can tell you for sure that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry walking over each other on set didn’t go well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first interacted with Harry,” the source said.

Others have noticed that Pugh has posted little about the film on her social media accounts, which has also led to rumors of friction on set.

Wilde has also commented on the film, revealing that she was “forced” to cut several sex scenes, adding, “We still live in a truly Puritan society.”