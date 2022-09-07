Florence Pugh FINALLY posts about Don’t Worry Darling – but fails to mention Olivia Wilde yet again 

Florence Pugh finally posted about her movie Don’t Worry Darling, but again omitted Olivia Wilde’s name.

The 26-year-old actress shared a series of snaps from the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on her Instagram on Monday, including a group photo of the cast.

She also wrote a lengthy caption thanking the cast and crew for all their “hard work” and congratulating her co-stars.

She wrote: ‘I’m still taking it all in! Qwoaaar. What a moment was this?

‘A big congratulations to everyone who is on that carpet. We premiered in Venice! A hugely beautiful victory in itself.

‘I had never been to the Venice Film Festival.. It was huge! Public! The cheers! The energy was incredible.

And also to all the cast and crew who helped make this film, thank you for all your hard work. We wouldn’t have been there without your talent and we really appreciate that.’

Florence yelled out a cast member, adding: “I also just can’t resist posting how damn cute and hilarious Chris Pine is for being the No. 1 photographer sitting on white printed pants knees for angles .. now that’s dedication. I love you Chrissy.’

This is one of the few mentions of Florence’s Don’t Worry Darling on the promotion trail – adding fuel to the rumors of a feud.

She previously failed to mention her film in a series of “appreciation posts” from her time in Venice, which was her only real promotion for the film.

Since the premiere, she’s shared four Instagram posts, thanking everyone from the designer of her red carpet dress to her hair color star.

Her first post after the event paid tribute to her premiere plus one – her beloved grandmother Pat, whom she explained she’d invited as her guest after hearing she “didn’t bother renewing her passport because she didn’t think that she would do too much travel as she gets older.’

“She’s such an adventurer that it made us all sad that she thought that way,” Florence explained.

Reflecting on their experience on the red carpet, the actress continued: ‘The next thing I know, she’s dancing in front of all the photographers who call her name. It was truly the most special moment I’ve ever had on a carpet.

“She’s always been beauty and grace, but to see her so proud and so natural with hundreds of people watching and cheering was truly remarkable.

Granzo Pat is remarkable. Thank you to everyone who made that moment special for us.’

‘Thank you to the Venice Film Festival for your generosity and kindness. #GranzoPattakesonVenice.’

Florence again dropped the film in her next post when she thanked her clothing designers and shouted that “my fleeting night in Venice needed something incredibly special.”

“These moments in my life are important, they represent a time, a place, a feeling. Being invited to the Venice Film Festival is an honor and includes a glamorous carpet that begs to be used for extravagance. I am very grateful for my moment in this @maisonvalentino dress.”

“I’ve been lucky enough to wear a pair of @pppiccioli dresses now, it always strikes me how powerful they make you feel. I felt strong. Pride. Sexy. Glamorous… free.

Thank you to everyone who helped make it, worked on it, sewed every last sequin into their perfect beautiful position. I give you a round of applause. X’

Another post was about the star’s Tiffany jewelry, while the latter thanked her hair and makeup team, who she said were “real artists.”

Don’t Worry Darling is plagued by rumors of behind-the-scenes drama, fueled only by Monday night’s events.

A report from Page six claimed in late July that Florence was upset that her director Olivia had contact with Harry Styles during production — while she was still with Jason Sudeikis — before splitting up in November.

The rumors grew stronger after Olivia suggested that Florence should have a wake-up call this month in a leaked video.

The video was leaked after Shia LaBeouf refuted Wilde’s claim that he was fired from the project, and the footage shows Wilde encouraging LaBeouf to stick with the film rather than leaving him, while also hinting at some apparent tension with Pugh, 26, whom she calls “Miss Flo.”

Florence skipped Monday’s press conference for the film, with the official line being that she was filming in Budapest.

She then kept her distance from both Olivia and Harry during the tense red carpet walk, before walking out during the film’s standing ovation.

Set in the 1950s, Don’t Worry Darling follows a housewife (Pugh) whose husband (Styles) moves them to a utopian community for his new business.

She begins to worry that her husband and his company are hiding terrible secrets as her life is turned upside down.

The cast also includes Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Douglas Smith, KiKi Layne, Timothy Simons and Dita Von Teese.