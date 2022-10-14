Florence Pugh appears to make sly dig at Olivia Wilde as she promotes new film The Wonder

<!–

Florence Pugh seemed to have a cunning count towards Olivia Wilde as she promoted her new movie The Wonder this week.

The 26-year-old actress will star in the upcoming film, based on Emma Donoghue’s hit book.

It tells the story of a nurse who investigates a child in Ireland who does not seem to eat, but miraculously survives.

Florence hooked up the new film to the London Film Festival and spoke to Alison Boshoff of The Daily Mail about how proud she was of the film.

She said, ‘It’s unbelievably dark and I love making dark movies! I’m really proud of this baby, so I’m happy to be here.”

This seemed to be a subtle joke about Olivia and her latest film Don’t Worry Darling, which Florence avoided promoting amid rumors of a feud between the two stars.

Florence missed the photocall for the film at the Venice Film Festival and kept her distance from the director on the red carpet.

Others noted that the actress posted little about the film on her social media accounts, which has also fueled rumors of friction on set.

A report from Page six claimed in late July that Florence was angry with Olivia for interacting with lead actor Harry Styles during production – while still engaged to Jason Sudeikis – before breaking up in November.

“I can tell you that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry walking over each other on set didn’t go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first interacted with Harry,” the source said.

Florence was asked by an Italian journalist at the event what she found “inspiring” in the film and appeared to have a cunning count towards Olivia.

She replied, “I find it very inspiring to see a woman pull back and say ‘no’ and question everything. It’s very exciting to see a woman do that on and off the camera.”

Asked when she says ‘no’ off-camera, Pugh jokingly replied, ‘When do I say ‘no’? If someone says I can’t have cake.’

Rumors of tensions mounted after Olivia suggested in a leaked video this month that Florence should have a wake-up call.

The video was leaked after Shia refuted Olivia’s claim that he was fired from the project, and the footage shows Wilde encouraging LaBeouf to stick with the film rather than leaving the film, while also hinting at some apparent tension with Florence.

Olivia indicated an interview Variety where she said Shia LaBeouf’s trial was “not conducive to the ethos I demand in my productions” after the role was eventually recast with her now-boyfriend Harry.

In response, Shia provided alleged evidence to refute Wilde’s claims, including an email he sent to the director and a video she allegedly sent to him showing that he was running away from the film rather than being fired. .

Shia claims he “stopped the film due to lack of rehearsal time” on August 17, 2020, and forwarded it Variety two emails he says he recently sent to Wilde.

Some studio sources claimed in the publication that Shia had been fired, while another said his departure was due to a “collective acknowledgment that LaBeouf’s acting style did not fit well with Wilde’s approach as a director.”