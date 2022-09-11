Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan to lead team of antiheroes in Marvel’s Thunderbolts

<!–

Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan will lead a cabal of antiheroes in an upcoming Marvel movie.

Kevin Feige revealed the cast of the upcoming film Saturday at the D23 Expo.

Stan will reprise his role as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier in the film, and Pugh will reprise her role as Yelena Belova, the new Black Widow.

Stranger Things star David Harbor will reprise his role as Alexei Shostakov of Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus will play Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker/US Agent are some of the biggest names to appear in the film.

Although Pugh was unable to attend the announcement in person, the 26-year-old actress did send a pre-recorded message.

“I’m so gutted not to be there personally to say hello, but I’m incredibly excited to join this cast,” she said. “So please, from me, can you show a lot of love to my cast mates?”

The Don’t Worry Darling star was unable to make it to the event as she is in the process of filming Dune: Part 2.

Louis-Dreyfus also posted a photo to her Instagram of the event where she grinned next to Stan and Russell.

She captioned the photo: ‘Here we go! #Thunderbolts @marvel @imsebastianstan #WyattRussell.’

In the Marvel comics, the Thunderbolts are an anti-hero team full of reformed villains working for the US government.

The team has been made up of a number of different characters over the years after first appearing in 1997.

According to VarietyThunderbolts will premiere in July 2024.