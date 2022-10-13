Floral fancy!Countess shines in £157 floral maxi dress to meet the health minister

<!–

The Countess of Wessex looked elegant as she met Malawi’s health minister in the town of Salima, which marked the second leg of her solo tour of Africa.

Sophie, 57, who is married to Prince Edward, wore a £157 pink floral dress by the brand ME+EM for the occasion.

It’s the first time she’s worn it – the royal was seen wearing the racy print dress while watching the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham earlier this year.

She paired the dress with a pair of nude wedges and opted for a practical updo – which would have come in handy in the hot African heat.

The Countess of Wessex looked elegant as she met Malawi’s health minister in the town of Salima, marking the second leg of her solo tour of Africa (pictured)

Compassionate countess: Sophie was seen sitting with patients who have had their sight restored by surgeons at the clinic

The mother of two met with MP the Honorable Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda at Maganga Clinic in Salima town along with Specialist Surgeon Gladys Ntwana.

The visit to the city focused on practice at the eye clinic, and the Countess also met with health workers who help people regain their sight after illness.

She sat on the floor with patients at the clinic who have had trachomatous trichiasis eye surgery – an operation the clinic specializes in.

Trachomatous trichiasis is a condition in which repeated infections of the inner part of the upper eyelid cause the upper eyelid to turn inward so that the eyelashes scrape the eyeball and can cause blindness.

Sophie was seen laughing and shaking hands as she spoke to patients who had their sight restored through the clinic

She sat straddled on a mat with locals eager to talk to her about their experience with the disease

The royal listened attentively as she learned about the plight of the locals who had suffered from the eye disease trachoma

The mum-of-two sat down to listen to others about getting their sight back – wearing her hair up in the 29 degree heat

Even through the heat, the royal looked composed and elegant in a mid-range dress from ME+EM

After the meeting with the Minister of Health, the Honorable Khumbize Kandodo Chipond, the royal met with health workers and patients in the city

Sophie has impressed with her low-key fashion choices during her tour, opting for budget-friendly outfits from Zara and recycled dresses she’s been seen in before.

Today’s visit followed a hotel event where the Countess celebrated the success of surgeons in eradicating the eye disease across Malawi.

Yesterday she attended the reception at the Sunbird Waterfront Hotel to celebrate the country’s success in reducing the infectious disease.

The mother then gave a speech to mark the success of the Trachoma Elimination Programme.

Sophie is visiting Malawi in her role as Global Ambassador for IAPB and as former Deputy Patron of the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust.

Sophie sported a relaxed up-do and minimal silver jewelery with the dress, which looked elegant but understated

Sophie was given a tour inside the clinic and spoke to surgeons about the progress they are making in eliminating blindness caused by trachoma