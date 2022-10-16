Floods, evacuation orders for Victoria as water recedes in Tasmania, NSW

Despite a brief respite from rain, authorities fear more lives could be lost as thousands remain at the mercy of unpredictable flooding in Victoria.

Victorian SES chief Tim Wiebusch issued a specific warning to locals to be on the lookout for ‘blue sky flooding’, where clearing clouds lull people into a false sense of security that the risk is over when floods are still rising rapidly.

“One of the challenges is that we don’t have what we call blue sky flooding,” said Mr. Wiebusch to ABC News.

‘The rain has stopped… I think it’s more obvious to people when there’s heavier rain.’

Emergency evacuation orders are still being issued, but in some places it is too late to flee as swollen rivers burst their banks and flooded thousands of properties overnight, sweeping away highways and cutting power.

Wiebusch urged people not to drive through floodwaters as rescuers desperately try to reach anyone stranded.

“It just ties up our emergency services that could be supporting more vulnerable communities that are under pressure with these floods,” he said.

‘So please turn around, find an alternative way to get there. If you don’t need to travel in the northern parts of Victoria, don’t travel.’

Road damage and flooding is seen on the Midland Highway near Elmore in northern Victoria.

Desperate residents in Echuca, on the NSW-Victorian border, built a sandbag wall to try to keep rising floodwaters at bay.

While the wall worked to keep residents safe through Saturday night, water began seeping through Sunday morning, moving closer to residents’ homes.

More than 1000 residents in Echuca and Echuca Village have been told to evacuate their homes with authorities advising them to expect to be gone for seven to 10 days.

Echuca Village is expected to be affected by the middle of next week with flow effects from the Goulburn and Murray rivers.

Authorities predicted about 200 Echuca homes would be affected by flooding.

The Campaspe River was expected to surpass the 2011 floods at Echuca on Saturday.

Residents in the northern Victorian town of Echuca have mounted a desperate defense of their properties with sandbags

There have been more than 450 rescues since the flooding began on Wednesday, and 88 in the last 24 hours.

On Saturday, a 71-year-old man was found drowned on his property in the northern Victorian city of Rochester, where police were unable to reach him.

Greater Shepparton City Council said more than 7,950 properties in the northern Victorian municipality have been flooded.

The Campaspe River was already bursting its banks in Axedale, with a Twitter video posted by Seven News reporter Paul Dowsley revealing the raging waters had almost obliterated the McIvor Highway.

The incredible power of the flood waters is shown by what it leaves behind. This is what remains of the McIvor Highway at Axedale after the Campaspe River burst its banks. pic.twitter.com/eh4ZprjU8z — Paul Dowsley (@paul_dowsley) 14 October 2022

Evacuation warnings have been upgraded for Shepparton, Orrvale, Kialla West and Mooroopna to reflect that it is too late for residents to leave these areas.

Waters overcame a flood barrier at a power station in Mooroopna, cutting power to 6,000 properties.

Powercor confirmed 5,954 homes west of Mooroopna, including the town of Tatura, had lost electricity.

The situation is expected to continue for days.

The Midland Highway, also known as the Mooroopna Causeway, was supposed to be closed on Sunday, but authorities announced that it would close between Mooroopna and Shepparton from 6 p.m. 18.30 Saturday.

The Goulburn River is expected to crest at 12 meters at Shepparton on Tuesday, making the flooding the area’s worst in decades.

People remove mud from a property damaged by floods in the Melbourne suburb of Maribyrnong

Loddon Mallee incident controller Mark Cattell said he wanted people to evacuate before things got dangerous.

“What we don’t want is the Rochester situation where people were comfortable with what was happening and they were comfortable staying there, despite us giving them a pretty bleak picture of where it was going to be,” Cattell said.

“We have spent the last two days evacuating people out of Rochester using boats in some very risky situations.”

Maribyrnong MP Bill Shorten said it was the worst the river had flooded in 50 years.

Hundreds of homes in Rochester were overwhelmed by the flooded Campaspe River, one of dozens of waterways to burst their banks and send northern Victorian towns underwater

Twitter users shared photos of the devastation the floods left in their wake

The Ovens River at Wangaratta has already reached 12.8 meters and could rise further.

At Charlton, major flooding of the Avoca River is expected to affect the town for up to five days.

Asphalt highways were no match for the force of flooding across northern Victoria

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews said more than 340 roads were out of service across the state.

“Major roads are assessed twice a day. There are a number of emergency repair works that have already started,’ he said.

The warning to Wangaratta was for people living around the Parfitt Road live system due to the major flooding occurring on the Ovens River.

More rain could hit the NSW coast as people living in already saturated catchments prepare for more water to flow into flood-hit communities.

The Bureau of Meteorology said showers and storms could develop on the east coast on Sunday, although inland areas that have received the bulk of recent rainfall were expected to be spared further deluge.

Police confirmed that a man was found dead in flooding in the back yard of a home on High Street in Rochester at 10am. 9.30 Saturday. Hundreds of homes in the central Victorian city were overwhelmed from Friday (pictured, a car in Bendigo)

But another storm system was forecast to develop over central Australia on Tuesday, bringing widespread rain and thunderstorms to eastern states by the middle of next week.

Heavy downpours in Victoria were also expected to affect towns along the Murray River, including in Moama from Wednesday.

“There is major flooding occurring in several catchments across the state, (and) some communities will move more towards relief and recovery more quickly as the water starts to recede,” SES spokesman Jamie Devenish said.

“A lot of these northern catchments eventually flow into the Murray, so (for) the Murray River we’re probably looking at a prolonged flood event for the next four to six weeks.”

Swollen rivers across Victoria are expected to bring flooding to the state for up to six weeks. Pictured, Beechworth Woolshed Falls near Wangaratta

Victoria’s northern cities were worst hit, but the floods also hit central Melbourne. Rescue workers use an inflatable dinghy to rescue people from flooding in Maribyrnong

Major flooding from the Murrumbidgee River was not expected to reach the town of Hay until late October, the agency said.

October rainfall records have been set in parts of inland NSW, including at Broken Hill in the state’s far west.

The massive clean-up and recovery effort across the drenched states is set to be put on hold with 100mm of rainfall predicted in the coming days.

The Met Office said rain and thunderstorms developing in South Australia and inland Queensland will bring ‘much more widespread’ rainfall and ‘renewed flooding’ back to the southeast from Wednesday.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Jonathan How told the Daily Mail Australia, Tasmania, Victoria and NSW would only get ‘a few days’ reprieve’.

He said a developing weather system ‘will begin to produce showers and thunderstorms across South Australia and interior Queensland from Tuesday and then extend to the rest of the east coast from Wednesday to Saturday.’

“This will be much more widespread,” he warned.

So we will see showers all the way from central north Queensland, down to Tasmania, and especially with this we will also see thunderstorms.

‘So expect widespread falls which could produce renewed flooding in some parts of the south-east and east.’

Mr How said the heaviest rainfall is forecast for south-east Queensland and northern NSW.

He said the region will see between 50 and 100mm of rainfall, although further south is still vulnerable to heavy localized rainfall likely to come with thunderstorms.