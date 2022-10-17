Flooding Victoria, NSW: Fruit and vegetables to be more expensive as rain hits farmers again

<!–

Consumers are being warned that the price of fruit and vegetables could rise after flooding across NSW and Victoria affected key agricultural areas.

Agriculture Minister Murray Watt joined Premier Anthony Albanese on Monday to assess the flooding around Forbes in central western NSW.

He told a media conference that prime agricultural regions had been “very badly hit by the repeated floods”.

“It is likely that these floods will have an impact on the cost of living for people because of the impact on the prices of fruit and vegetables,” Mr Watt said.

The Department of Agriculture is trying to determine the economic impact flooding across parts of NSW and Victoria will have on agricultural production.

“I think we can expect it to be a very large dollar impact … we don’t have exact dollar figures, but we’re certainly working on it,” Mr Watt said.

Agriculture Minister Murray Watt warned that grocery prices could rise after widespread flooding

The federal and state governments are also discussing additional support for affected farmers.

In Victoria’s north, where floods continue to rise, farmers are counting the cost.

Victorian Farmers Federation president Emma Germano said it was too early to say what the full impact on food availability and prices would be.

“Flooding has significantly affected many parts of the agricultural industry,” she told AAP on Monday.

“There will be significant impact and disruption throughout our supply chain in the coming months.”

Flooding has affected communities across Victoria, including Shepparton (pictured) in the state’s north. The regional city is an agricultural center

Grocery bills are expected to rise again thanks to the floods

Farmers in Victoria had expected a bumper winter crop, but analysts say they now face volume and quality downgrades due to excessive rain.

RaboBank issued its Australian winter crop forecast on Monday, which showed there has been a significant impact on yields for low-lying crops with lots of water in central and northern Victoria.

“While Victoria was on track to break production records until last week, we will have to wait for all the expected rainfall to come through and the water to recede to see the full effect,” said RaboBank’s Dennis Voznesenski.

“The unfavorable conditions mean that the harvest is likely to be drawn out in January,” he said.

Flooding in parts of both NSW and Victoria has left fields washed out and crops unharvested.

“The biggest impacts in Victoria are expected in the low country … there are literally crops completely underwater,” Mr Voznesenski told AAP.

He said NSW had already felt the brunt of the flooding from excessive rain earlier in the year.

“Winter crops such as wheat, barley and canola were already downgraded in NSW and we could see even more cropland affected now,” he said.