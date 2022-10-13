Flood warnings as southeast Australia lashed by heavy rain

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) – Flood warnings have been issued, thousands of homes are without power and a man was missing as heavy rains hit southeastern Australia on Thursday.

Rivers in Australia’s most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria, and the island nation of Tasmania rose precariously with watersheds soaked by months of above-average rainfall.

Hundreds of people in the town of Forbes in New South Wales, west of Sydney, were ordered to evacuate their homes on Thursday evening amid major flooding.

The state emergency service has issued an order to evacuate 17 streets, including the central downtown district, by 8 p.m. (0900 GMT), with the Lachlan River expected to reach a major flood peak of 10.6 meters (34 feet, 9 feet) by Friday. inches) will reach.

Police said they last saw a 63-year-old man on Tuesday at an estate on the Lachlan River near the New South Wales town of Hillston, west of Sydney.

Hours later, he was reported missing, but emergency services have found no trace of him.

Police found the body of a 46-year-old man in his car underwater on Tuesday near the city of Bathurst, west of Sydney.

In southern Victoria, emergency services have rescued at least five people who were driving through flooding in rural areas after heavy rain overnight, officials said.

Victoria Prime Minister Daniel Andrews urged people not to drive or walk in flooding.

“It’s very dangerous for you, and it’s also very dangerous for the person you’re coming to rescue,” Andrews told reporters.

State Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said heavy rains would reach Australia’s most populous city after Sydney late Thursday in the metropolis of Melbourne, Victoria’s capital.

Officials knocked on the door along the Maribyrnong River in inner Melbourne to ensure residents were ready to evacuate if necessary.

Sarah-Jane Gill, a manager of the Rochester Riverside Holiday Park in the city of Rochester, north of Melbourne, said she evacuated guests on Thursday as the Campaspe River rose.

“It’s scary. It makes you laugh, but we’re very nervous,” Gill said.

Nearly 10,000 homes in Victoria were without power overnight, and hundreds have yet to be restored, according to the State Control Center, which manages emergencies in Victoria, and electricity distributor Powercor.

In the northern Tasmanian town of Railton, 90 homes were threatened by flooding after overnight rain.

The State Emergency Service issued an emergency warning to Railton, urging residents to prepare for evacuation.

The northern half of the state was on high alert for flash flooding, and the forecast for heavy rain was set to last through Friday morning.

The director of the state emergency service, Leon Smith, said flood peaks in northern Tasmania could reach levels last experienced in 2016 when three people drowned.

“It’s a very dynamic situation that we’re monitoring, but inevitably we’ll see flooding that will have significant impacts,” Smith said.

PART: