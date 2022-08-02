Flood risk is rising across the St. Louis region. Who will solve the problem?

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



The region’s sewers, creeks and drains were no match for last week’s record-shattering rainfall — a downpour remarkable not only for its unprecedented total, but also for its intensity. Water spilled over creek banks, over roads, and into homes and vehicles, stranding hundreds and killing two.

Dikes skipped in St. Peters and Metro East. Sewers were rising all over the region.

But unlike the frequent flooding along the area’s major rivers in recent years, water from within was a major hazard this time around, as many low-lying neighborhoods filled with rain much faster than it could run off.

“There’s something almost terrifying about seeing flooding,” said Eric Stein, a college town resident whose home was inundated by the Des Peres River on Tuesday. “You realize it’s going to get you.”

Experts and officials said the ordeal offers a stark warning that the area’s storm systems and water managers must face: The warming climate is making major downpours more common. And the expansion of homes, parking lots and subdivisions is creating more runoff than ever before.

Yet it is unclear who exactly is responsible for the rainwater in the region.

“There is no clear-cut authority you can blame or hold accountable,” said Stein, who is also a member of the University City’s Commission on Storm Water Issues. “It’s very complicated.”

Last Tuesday, St. Louis was hit by an astonishing 9.07 inches of rain, shattering the area’s previous record for daily rainfall by more than two inches. And most of that rain fell in just about three hours.

That’s about a quarter of the region’s average annual rainfall, compressed into a few early morning hours.

It was just too much water, too fast. Even five inches of rain in an hour can cause problematic flash flooding, according to experts at the stormwater commission in the hard-hit University City.

(The region saw that again Thursday afternoon, when a second round of violent rain dumped 2 to 4 inches of water, leading to additional flash flooding.)

Various forces have joined forces to increase the risks.

On the one hand, increasingly heavy rainfall is a widely recognized consequence of climate change. Warm air can hold and release more moisture. For every 1 degree Fahrenheit of warming, air can hold 4% more water, according to Climate Central, a nonprofit organization focused on climate science and data.

That increases the likelihood of extreme storms that were once exceptionally rare.

For example, the Metropolitan St. Louis sewerage district estimated Tuesday’s rain as an event occurring less than once every 500 years. But such comparisons become almost meaningless, because today’s climate is becoming increasingly different from the climate of the past.

“We’re seeing these stunning events happen more often,” said Lauren Casey, a meteorologist at Climate Central.

According to an analysis by Climate Central, rainfall intensity in St. Louis has increased significantly in recent decades, as has the number of days the city is affected by more than an inch of rain.

Experts say the flood-prone upper Des Peres River, which wanders through communities like University City before tunneling underground, is a prime example of the mismatch between prevailing water management trends and a more volatile climate.

When the river basin was hit by Tuesday’s torrential rains, levels on the upper river rose well above the threshold that has caused flooding problems in the past. The river has overflowed its banks. It pushed the water through the storm drains into the streets. And when the main stream hit the 6-foot openings to the “tubes” that lead the river underground, northwest of Forest Park, all that volume just didn’t fit, members of the University City stormwater commission estimate.

That left streets full, cars covered, basements full, and residents reporting worse flooding than ever before, even in areas not adjacent to the river.

The home of college town councilor Tim Cusick, near the river, filled five feet.

There have been so many floods in recent years, so many shears that he felt that flood damage was just inevitable.

“I’ve always known this is going to happen,” he said.

In a part of western St. Louis adjacent to Maplewood, where homes are located in the official floodplain of the Des Peres River, residents were hit twice by the heavy rains last week. Some have lost count of the number of times their basements have been watered.

“People say, ‘Why don’t you move?’” says Ellendale resident Debbie Boshans, whose basement has been flooded four times before these storms.

“How do you sell a house that is flooded so often?” her husband, Jeff Boshans, agreed.

The neighborhood is now full of vacant lots, the product of sewage district buyouts in recent years.

But not this time, district spokesman Sean Hadley said. This time it wasn’t the sewers, but the incredible amount of water itself.

“The system worked as it should,” Hadley said. ‘The river Des Peres has overflowed its banks. That’s a natural disaster.’

The sewer district has no money to buy out houses before flooding, he said. Voters in St. Louis and St. Louis County, the district’s service area, rejected an additional fee in 2019.

Members of the office of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones asked about buyouts at a nearby event on Wednesday, saying MSD handled that.

MSD pointed back to the city and said nothing is stopping it from buying up flood-prone properties.

A Jones spokesman said Friday it was focusing on getting emergency supplies to residents affected by flooding and would look into long-term solutions later.

St. Peters had two problems on Tuesday. One: So much water fell that the pumps designed to pull water from the interior of the city and dump it over the embankment of Dardenne Creek just couldn’t keep up. Two: The creek rose so fast that the levee overflowed.

Janice Finch Sheppard, who has owned and operated the Allure Salon on Church Street for 23 years, doesn’t think her building can be saved. She dropped her flood insurance years ago after the levee system was improved and officials told her she no longer needed it.

She and the independent stylists who use her property were busy on Wednesday cleaning as much as possible. But mold was already starting to form. Styling seats were ruined. Customers wouldn’t want to come. Sheppard wasn’t sure what to do next.

“God has a plan,” she said. “I just hope this is the right one.”

Some are now saying that the pumps of the dike systems did not start when they should have. The city said the pumps are automatic and work fine.

Still, even naysayers aren’t sure it would’ve really mattered.

“Don’t get me wrong, it wouldn’t have kept all the water out here,” said 22-year-old resident Gary Jones, who now plans to sell.

Jones knows the problem is bigger than just the pumps. Every year, more concrete is added to the rapidly growing St. Charles County. Interstate 70 behind his house has been widened. The Missouri Department of Transportation won’t come out to mow and clean the drainage ditch until he calls to complain.

“The water has nowhere to go,” Jones said.

No engineering system would withstand Tuesday’s rainfall, experts said.

“How do you compete with that?” said Matt Jones, a project manager with the St. Louis District of the US Army Corps of Engineers. “It’s really hard to plan for those kinds of scenarios.”

But some strategies can reduce flood risk.

Limit greenhouse gas emissions to slow climate change, experts note.

Better flood-proof homes, others said.

And charge fees for laying concrete or asphalt or other impenetrable services. The sewer district only proposed such a move to voters in 2019, but it was shot.

There are also major technical projects on the table.

The Army Corps is investigating the possible installation of a local, eight-acre detention basin to hold water, detailed in an April report commissioned by University City. The project is still years after completion at best.

But even if it was already in use, it wouldn’t have been enough to save University City from the magnitude of this week’s deluge, experts said.

“It was so much water this time. I don’t think any engineering adjustment would have done it,” said Bob Criss, a Washington University professor emeritus who has spent years studying flood problems in the region and has long been concerned about the Des Peres River. .

More storage in the system will help, he said. But it doesn’t stop flooding.

We’ve reached a point where the problem is so great, experts said, that it’s hard to beat, at an affordable price.

Some said what is ultimately needed is the buyout of repeatedly flooded properties – simply removing those with the highest risk.

“I think this is the only answer,” Criss said.

And buyouts can also pick up steam among residents.

The Boshans, in Ellendale, thought they were safe. Buyouts had opened up land around them. They thought the giant new sewer tunnel would help.

So they finished their basement. A month ago they installed a brand new $9,000 HVAC system.

“We thought we were safe,” Jeff Boshans said last week.

“They need to buy us out,” Debbie Boshans said.

EXPLANATION: One Weather System Floods St. Louis and Kentucky

©2022 STLtoday.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.