Flood-ravaged Pakistan contests ratings downgrade by Moody’s

ISLAMABAD (AP) – Pakistan on Friday disputed a rating downgrade by Moody’s Investors Service, stressing it has sufficient reserves and funding to repay foreign debt despite the worst flooding in its history.

Such cuts tend to shake investor confidence, as the move is seen as a warning that Pakistan is more likely to default on its foreign debt.

Pakistan’s angry response comes a day after Moody’s one-step revised Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating to the still high credit risk status of Caa1 from B3, citing the impoverished country’s dwindling foreign exchange reserves facing Pakistan’s economy in the destructive aftermath of the deadly floods. The Flood killed 1,700 people, left half a million homeless and cost about $30 billion.

The Treasury Department said in a strongly worded statement that Moody’s “rating action is strongly contested” as it was carried out without consultation with the ministry or the country’s central bank.

The ministry said it is sharing information with Moody’s and is urging the agency to reverse the downgrade.

Multiple medical and other risks facing half a million flood survivors have prompted the United Nations to increase the demand for humanitarian aid for Pakistan from $160 million from $816 million to $816 million. The Treasury Department said at a conference in November it expected more funding from “multilateral and friendly countries”.

“Therefore,” it said, “we expect the external sector to improve further in line with the increase in liquidity”.

The ministry said Pakistan is currently under the IMF program in a settlement based on affirmation and confidence in Pakistan’s ability to maintain fiscal discipline, debt sustainability and the resources to meet all of its domestic and external obligations. .

Pakistan and the IMF signed the $6 billion accord in 2019 and despite receiving a crucial $1,112 billion tranche weeks ago, the country’s economy has been hit hard by flood-related damage.

However, the statement said Moody’s “deteriorating short- and medium-term economic outlook” does not accurately describe the state of Pakistan’s economy.

Pakistani officials, including Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, have said in recent weeks that the record-breaking floods caused $30 billion in damage to the country. But the ministry said a final assessment of the damage has yet to be completed in conjunction with the World Bank and other partners.

The climate-induced floods that have affected 33 million people are now causing deaths from disease.

Currently, doctors in Pakistan are trying to contain the outbreak of waterborne and other diseases, which have caused nearly 350 deaths in flood-affected areas since July, raising fears that the disease outbreak among flood victims could trigger a second wave of catastrophe. can cause.

