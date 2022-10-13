Flood chaos hits Victoria as an entire town of Rochester threatens to be engulfed

Major cities across Victoria are struggling to save their homes from flooding not seen in the state for more than a decade.

Residents across Victoria’s north-west have been battered by rain overnight, with Kilmore residents reportedly battling their way through raw sewage reportedly spewing onto flooded streets.

State Emergency Service workers in the Loddon Malley region have received more than 200 calls for help, with the worst yet to come.

Cars cross floodwaters in Heathcote in central Victoria as a massive weather system hits the state

Residents of Rochester, Victoria have been working tirelessly to fill sandbags as they prepare for flooding

Yumi the cat swims to safety after being caught in floods just west of Melbourne

A Goulburn Valley Water spokesman, Steve Nash, denied the brown muck spewing from its sewer pipes was raw sewage.

‘What has happened is that we have had a wave of rainwater enter our sewage system. We had a report this morning from the public saying raw sewage was coming out of some man holes in an area in Kilmore,’ he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell just before midday.

‘We’ve inspected it and we’ve got rainwater pumping out … the on-site inspection shows that at the location that was reported, rainwater is coming out.’

Sir. Nash assured the Kilmore community that there were no health concerns associated with the discharge.

“It’s just rainwater pumping out,” he said.

Desperate homeowners have called live radio as water threatened to pour into their homes.

In Melbourne, waters continue to rise and parklands across the metropolitan area are being turned into rivers.

City workers have been told to stay home and some elementary schools are reporting flooding at their gates.

Students at St Kevin’s College have switched to distance learning amid fears the Yarra River, which runs through the heart of Melbourne’s CBD, will flood.

The school’s Heyington campus, next to the Yarra in Toorak, has previously experienced flooding in 2005 and 2009.

There have been reports that The Alfred Hospital has been hit by floods which have flowed into the hospital’s basement.

Yumi’s owner cradles the wet cat after pulling it from floods

Victoria’s emergency commissioner, Andrew Crisp, has warned the state’s flood risk will not end after today, or even after this weekend.

Emergency Services Commissioner Andrew Crisp told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell ‘we’re in this for a while’, with the state experiencing a ‘campaign deluge’.

“There’s another low developing so we’ll probably see that weather next Wednesday/Thursday,” he told Mitchell.

“The agency says we will continue to see this cycle over the next six to eight weeks.”

Crisp urged Victorians to avoid driving today if possible.

‘If you don’t need to be on the roads today, don’t be on the roads because it’s not just about the flooding, it’s about the trees.’

West of Melbourne, in Point Cook, emergency workers jumped into a kayak to try to rescue a cat stranded under a bridge.

Dramatic footage taken by local news service Wyndham TV showed ‘Yumi’ the cat swimming for her life after she was eventually swept away by the floods.

The owner managed to pull the cat to safety as it was swept into the river water.

Firefighters used a kayak to try to rescue Yumi from under a bridge

Roads across Melbourne’s outer northern suburbs have been flooded, causing chaos in those areas.

Major motorways including the Calder and Midland have been closed with more road closures expected over the coming days.

Poor conditions make driving on major roads such as the Hume Freeway, Northern Highway, Midland Highway and Calder Highway treacherous, especially in the northern areas around Seymour, Bendigo and Echuca.

Satellite images capture a massive cloud band stretching 5,000 kilometers from the Tropical Indian Ocean to continental Australia – with several states expected to be affected, primarily Victoria and Tasmania, plus southern New South Wales.

Bendigo, which has a population of more than 120,000, has been battered by rain, recording 65.6mm in a single day compared to around 40mm in Melbourne.

A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Meteorology said on Thursday that some towns in Victoria’s north could expect up to 80mm of rain to fall in one day by the end of Thursday.

In Mildura, in Victoria’s north on the border with New South Wales, houseboats have been moved into the middle of the Murray River in the hope they will not be destroyed by the rising waters.

This satellite image shows the cloud band stretching 5,000 kilometers from the tropical Indian Ocean to continental Australia

Office workers in Melbourne have been told to work from home amid fears the Yarra River could flood

Satellite images have captured a massive cloud band stretching 5,000 kilometers from the Tropical Indian Ocean all the way to southeastern Australia

Meanwhile, sandbagging is underway in the central Victorian city of Rochester, which is expected to be essentially ‘cut in half’ if the nearby Campapse River overflows. It is feared that as many as 700 homes could be flooded.

On Thursday, the SES warned that the peak of flooding in the city is not expected to hit until Saturday.

Officials told a meeting of about 200 people in Rochester Wednesday night that the most likely scenario is for the city to face a 50-year flood, but under a less likely scenario it could face a 200-year flood. .

Locals have been told that the water may rise to 115 m above sea level.

Mackay Street in the city has reportedly already seen flooding, with the Campaspe River expected to burst its banks.

Rochester residents and businesses have been working tirelessly to fill sandbags as the wet weather continues.

The town was devastated by another flood event in 2011 – the worst ever in the area.

Patients had to be evacuated from the local hospital as the Campaspe River reached record heights.

Tasmania will experience the highest rainfall in the country from the impending weather system. State Emergency Service renews call for Tasmanians, particularly those in the north and northwest, to be prepared for intense rainfall, damaging winds and potential flooding

Forecasters have warned that a large band of cloud is being dragged across south-east Australia, causing huge amounts of tropical moisture to flood across Victoria.

That moisture will fuel a period of heavy rain that will soak Victoria until Friday morning.

Showers have already started to rise across some central and western parts of the state, with Melbourne picking up 8mm by midday on Wednesday.

It is set to get worse for the rest of the day, with wind and rain increasing as a cold front moves across the state’s western districts.

The cold front will spread further east on Thursday with central, northern and northeastern parts of the state affected by bad weather.