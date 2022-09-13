Flights and hotel prices rocket for trips to London the night before the Queen’s funeral

<!–

Airlines and hotels were accused of cashing in on the Queen’s funeral by raising rates and room rates up to six times this weekend.

Analysis by the Mail yesterday showed that the cheapest fare from Edinburgh to Heathrow with BA on Sunday, the day before the funeral, was £422.

But it dropped to £99 a day later for a flight that was supposed to arrive after the service started.

BA also demanded £404 for a flight from Newcastle to Heathrow which cost £99 a few days later.

Ryanair had flights from Dublin to Gatwick from £85 on Sunday – falling to £13 the following Sunday – more than six times less. Our analysis also found that hotel prices for Sunday night were much higher than those for the same day a week later.

People hoping to stay the night before the historic event will pay up to £1,500 for a double room in the Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge – six times the price of £250 for the same room the following Sunday.

The Strand Palace in Covent Garden has a double room on the eve of her funeral for £800, up from £232 a week later.

Mark Godfrey, from Norfolk, condemned the high prices. His partner, Neil Marcham, had been a member of the royal household for 20 years, so the couple were eager to be part of it.

He said: ‘I wanted to travel to London on Sunday and pay my respects to the Queen lying in state before I take to the streets on Monday. Once the funeral date was announced, hotel prices skyrocketed.’

The Park Plaza group and The Strand Palace declined to comment on the apparent price increases. BA and easyJet both denied ‘artificial’ walking prices this weekend.