Flight Centre boss Graham Turner warns Aussies to expect Christmas travel chaos amid seat shortages

All budget-conscious travelers can avoid price increases by booking on the right days

The Flight Center CEO has warned that Christmas holiday travelers who have not yet booked flights will struggle to secure seats as major airlines continue to experience limited capacity.

Graham Turner told Gareth Parker on Perth’s 6PR radio station that airlines are still grappling with capacity issues as they recover from the setback in international travel caused by Covid-19.

A lack of airline seats is already pushing certain countries off limits, as the travel chaos over Christmas threatens to become unavoidable.

Flight Center CEO Graham Turner

“It will inevitably get better, but the lack of capacity between now and Christmas – especially around Christmas – will become a problem if people want to travel over Christmas,” Mr Turner said.

“It’s generally not that bad domestically, but internationally we’re still flying just over 50 percent of our pre-Covid capacity from Australia at the moment.

‘That’s the big problem… The demand is very high, especially the international carriers.

“The lack of pilots for international flights is one of the problems.”

While flight prices have risen due to rising fuel costs and the shortage of seats, Australians have not been deterred, with research showing that three out of five Australians want to travel in the next 12 months.

Airlines behind the massive cancellations and delays at airports in recent months have pushed up their prices with tickets rising 14 percent in the past two months alone. The average price for an international round-trip flight in Australia has risen to $1,761 based on flight searches in July.

At the same time, the price of a domestic tariff has also risen.

While flight prices have risen, Australians are not deterred from wanting to travel – research shows three out of five Australians want to travel in the next 12 months

Experts say there are a few booking tricks the average Australian can use to get a cheaper rate

HOW TO BEAT THE INCREASING FLIGHT RATES? 1. Book flights when they become available at a discounted price 2. Set price alerts to see rate changes 3. Try to fly in weekdays, with Tuesday often the cheapest day of the week 4. Book as early as possible

Stephanie Yip, Finder travel expert, says there are a number of sneaky ways consumers can beat the tricks of the trade and cut their travel expenses, including booking flights for later this year while major airlines are still selling.

“This is actually a good time to book flights for late 2022 and early 2023 as a lot of sales have been released this week,” she said.

“If you have a destination in mind, but the price is too high, set a price alert to be notified when the rate changes.”

There are days when budget-conscious Aussies shouldn’t fly at all, Ms Yip said.

Weekend flights from Friday to Sunday are often the most expensive and in demand.

‘If you can fly on a weekday… Tuesday is often the cheapest, which can really help keep costs down.

Her other tip was to jump on cheap rates as soon as they appear.

‘Book as early as possible. If you see a cheap international rate, pick it up right away,” she said.