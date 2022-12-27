Flight cancelled? Experts share some tips on what to do

By DEE-ANN DURBIN | The Associated Press

Thousands of travelers were stranded at airports or stuck on hold trying to rebook flights this week as a massive storm affected travel in the US and Canada.

More than 2,800 more flights had already been canceled in the US as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the FlightAware flight tracking service, and the problems are likely to continue through at least Wednesday.

Staying calm __ and knowing your rights __ can go a long way if your flight is cancelled, experts say. Here are some of his tips for dealing with a canceled flight:

MY FLIGHT WAS CANCELED. WHATS NEXT?

If you still want to get to your destination, most airlines will rebook you for free on the next available flight as long as you have seats, according to the US Department of Transportation.

If you wish to cancel the trip, you are entitled to a full refund, even if you purchased non-refundable tickets. You are also entitled to a refund of any baggage fees, seat upgrades or other extras.

Kurt Ebenhoch, a consumer travel advocate and former airline executive, stressed that travelers are eligible for a refund, not just coupons for future travel. If you take a coupon, be sure to ask about blackout dates and other restrictions on its use.

WILL I HAVE TO PAY A CHANGE FEE IF I BOOK MY FLIGHTS?

Major airlines __, including Delta, American, Southwest, Air Canada, Alaska, Frontier and Spirit __, are waiving change fees during the storm, giving travelers more flexibility as their plans change. But Ebenhoch said travelers should read the fine print carefully. If you book a return flight outside the airline’s window, you may have to pay the difference in fares, for example.

CAN I REQUEST A RESERVATION ON A FLIGHT FROM ANOTHER AIRLINE?

Yes. Airlines are not required to put you on another airline’s flight, but they can, and sometimes do, according to the DOT. Jeff Klee, CEO of CheapAir.com, recommends looking for alternate flights while he waits to speak with an agent. Agents are often under a lot of pressure when a flight is cancelled, so giving them some options helps.

Ebenhoch also suggests looking for alternative airports that are close to your original destination.

IS THE AIRLINE REQUIRED TO GIVE ME A HOTEL ROOM OR OTHER COMPENSATION?

No. Each airline has its own policies on how to serve customers whose flights are cancelled, according to the DOT. But many airlines offer accommodation, so you should check with their staff.

I AM FACING A LONG WAIT TO BOOK. THAT I HAVE TO DO?

If someone in your travel group is in a higher tier in a frequent flyer program, use the number reserved for that tier to call the airline, Ebenhoch said. You can also try calling an international airline help desk, as those agents have the ability to make changes.

HOW CAN I AVOID THIS IN THE FUTURE?

Ebenhoch said nonstop flights and morning flights are generally the most reliable if you can book them. If you’re worried about getting to the airport in time for a morning flight, he said, consider staying at a hotel connected to the airport the night before. And consider flying outside of busy dates; this year, the US Transportation Security Administration expects large crowds on December 30, for example.

Klee recommends comparing airline policies on the DOT service dashboard: https://www.transportation.gov/airconsumer/airline-customer-service-dashboard. He also suggests booking multiple flights and then canceling the ones you don’t use, as long as the airline refunds your money or converts it into a credit toward a future flight.