Flight attendant Rosalie Shaw reveals her top three must-have items when travelling

A flight attendant has revealed her top three “must haves” for any trip — including a zippered plastic bag for her passport.

Rosalie Shaw has been a flight attendant for nine years and says she has learned “enough” how to pack for every trip she encounters along the way.

The glamorous blonde says she always keeps her passport in a sleeve to prevent the pages from being crushed or torn before putting it in a zippered pocket.

“I know it sounds like a lot, but a damaged passport will literally ruin your vacation,” she said in a recent TikTok video.

“The bag protects him from spills like a water bottle, the rain, or in my case a really bumpy boat ride,” she said.

Next on Rosalie’s list is a “good quality clear bag” for shampoo, conditioner, and other liquids.

These sturdy bags last much longer than zippered bags and can contain a mess if spilled mid-flight.

Rosalie puts all her hand luggage in the clear bags because ‘it’s easier to find things’ on the road.

She also suggests that people bring two or three changes of clothing — including their favorite and most expensive items.

“That way you won’t be stranded for outfits if your bag does get lost.”

Rosalie always has her favorite linen dress in her hand luggage, a vest, an extra pair of underwear, a bikini and an extra pair of shoes.

“One time my bag got lost, but at least I had a bag of spare outfits with me, so I wasn’t so stressed,” she said.